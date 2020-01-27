Monday January 27, 2020 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has launched scathing attacks against former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly joining the Government without a proper plan.





Speaking during the burial of the father-in-law of Phillip Kaloki on Sunday, Muthama said that the Kamba community cannot be taken for a ride anymore and warned Kalonzo against playing political games with Kamba community.





Muthama noted that Kalonzo wants to manipulate the community to back the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for his selfish gain in the long run.





“I have been telling him (Kalonzo) that we will not support the report (if) we’re not involved in its making.”





“The Kamba community will not accept a raw deal, and if the doors are not be opened, then we will not accept those ideas,” Muthama said.





The former lawmaker also said that he believes the BBI team wants to extend the Presidential term limit in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



