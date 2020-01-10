Friday January 9, 2020 - Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has expressed his dissatisfaction in the way President Uhuru Kenyatta’s is doing things.





Speaking yesterday, Muthama wondered why graft cases were piling up, people were getting charged daily yet no progress was being achieved.





"Money is being stolen from county hospitals and institutions yet nobody cares and it makes us wonder.”





“It’s like a country headed by cowboys," Muthama noted.





Besides, he urged the government to follow court orders and serve as an example to the citizens since the leaders swore during oathing, in reference to Miguna Miguna’s woes.





On the 2022 debate, Muthama said President Uhuru Kenyatta should be wise enough and turn down calls to change the constitution in his favour.





He said that if the president wants to leave a good legacy, he should reti re from active politics in 2022.





"If Uhuru wants to be respected let him do like his predecessors and retire after 2022 for he will be respected but if he is pushed to change the constitution, it's a no," Muthama told journalists at his home in Tala.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



