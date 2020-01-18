Saturday, January 18, 2020-

Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to desist from supporting constitutional changes that will make him cling to power in 2022.





Speaking on Saturday when he hosted Deputy President William Ruto in Ukambani, Muthama criticised the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), arguing that it was being pushed by parties interested in acquiring political powers to individuals against the will of the people.





"It's highly suspicious that the prevailing clamour for review of the constitution through the BBI is aimed at dishing out political power to certain individuals against the will of the Kenyan people," he said.





The former senator advised Uhuru to be like his predecessors who vacated the top seat after their constitutional presidential terms expired.





“If Uhuru wants to become a respected statesman, he must not attempt to succeed himself. He should do what his predecessors did. That way he will retire honourably,”





“Uhuru must be the first person to come out and declare that Kenya will not go the route of other African countries where heads of states devised mechanisms to illegally extend their rule. He must resist the calls for self-succession no matter how much he is pushed," Muthama said.





