Thursday January 9, 2020 - Former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto's recent remarks that political conmen are pushing for President Uhuru Kenyatta's stay in power.





Murathe, who is the former Gatanga MP, is among notable figures who have been arguing that the President might remain in power for longer, remarks that have not been received well by Ruto and his team.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday, Murathe said that those opposed to Uhuru remaining in power should begin by fighting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is what might create him a new seat if implemented.

Murathe also questioned the discomfort in Ruto's camp with regards to Uhuru serving in another capacity after 2022, terming it discriminatory.





The aging politician based his argument on the fact that the DP wants to be President after Uhuru, wondering why he is not comfortable with another person switching leadership positions.





"If the Deputy President, who has served two terms in the Presidency, is eligible to run for President, why can’t the President run for Prime Minister in the new political dispensation?"



"Why would the law discriminate against one and not the other?” Murathe posed.



