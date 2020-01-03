Friday January 3, 2020-

Kenyatta University don, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has said that the remarks of Former Jubilee Party vice-chair David Murathe that President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere cannot be ignored.





In a tweet on Friday, Kisiangani said that Murathe is not just like any other commoner whose word can be taken for granted.





Kisiangani said Uhuru and Murathe shares a cordial relationship and his words over the weekend seems to have the blessing of the Head of State.





Kisiangani also argued that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is meant to help Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga to remain in control of the country.





“I believe what David Murathe has said about 2022 power-sharing the scheme. 100%.You cannot and should never ignore what Murathe says. He is not a commoner. This unravels the mystery behind the extension of the mandate n time for the BBI team. Now we all know,”Kisiangani stated.



