Thursday, January 2, 2020 -Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, displayed his kissing skills on camera as he was ushering in the New Year.





The controversial Governor, who grabs every chance to create publicity stunts, was seen planting a deep kiss on his wife Primrose Mbuvi.





Although Sonko has a string of baby mamas and secret lovers, he never shies away from displaying his love for his 1st wife in public.





Sonko and Primrose got married when he was a struggling street businessman.





She has stuck with him through thick and thin.





See photo of Sonko exchanging saliva with his beautiful wife.











