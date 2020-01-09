Thursday January 9, 2020 - Controversial Kikuyu musician, Muigai wa Njoroge, has dismissed reports that he was paid by Deputy President William Ruto to sing his latest hit song “Tukunia” (sacks).





In an interview with a local FM station on Wednesday, Muigai said no politician can manage to pay him enough to support him.





“I have been in the industry for over a decade, and singing songs with messages concerning politics in this country is part of my call,” Muigai said.

In the song, ‘Tukunia’ now trending number one on YouTube, Muigai took a hit at President Uhuru Kenyatta over the development of the former Central province.





He called out the President, claiming that his followers' hunger cannot allow them to listen to him.





"Dad, a hungry person has no ears to hear when you rant, the hunger that is in your home is unbearable."



"I'd rather tell you the truth, and because I have no idea what the sacks tell you, but things on the ground are different," Muigai sang in the chorus.





Muigai then tells the President that dumping his deputy, William Ruto, was like aborting a seven-month pregnancy, which is risky and might result in the death of the mother.



