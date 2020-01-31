Friday, January 31, 2020 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has finally explained why he voted against Ferdinand Waititu's impeachment motion on Wednesday.





Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, was among 11 Senators who opposed the impeachment of Waititu alias Baba Yao.





Speaking on Friday, Wetangula said that he opposed Waititu’s impeachment because the law was not followed well.

“Section 33 of the County Government Act provides that the County Assembly Speaker shall within three days communicate to the Senate speaker, who upon receipt shall gazette a special sitting within seven days,” Wetangula said.





The Senator added that the evidence presented was not be enough even for a tribunal as it was hearsay.





“Politics was at play, not law."



"Senators were carried by emotions."



"The courts will upset the Senate decision."



"I didn’t talk to any Senator, but the trial was grossly flawed and there was no fair justice to the Governor,” he said.





Waititu was impeached and Dr. James Nyoro is currently the Governor of Kiambu County.



