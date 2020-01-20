Monday January 20, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has suffered a major blow after the state withdrew his security following his intended exposé on the gruesome murder of the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ex-staffer, Chris Msando.





Taking to his social media account, Kuria promised to shed more light on the matter by holding a presser on Monday, January 20th, after claiming that he was tired of being linked to the murder.





“I am sick and tired of people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando.”





“I will address the media on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at 3p.m. on this issue,” he revealed.





According to sources, his security was recalled a few hours after the post was shared leaving him and his team perturbed.





The security personnel save for one had been recalled to the Security of Government Business Unit for redeployment.





“He had six bodyguards from GSU, AP and general duty officers.”





"All of them have been recalled apart from one, a GSU officer.”





“They were expected to report to the Security of Government Business Unit for redeployment today (Sunday),” stated the source.





Msando's body was found on Saturday, September 30th, 2017, strangled just days to the country's elections that year.





According to a postmortem examination that was later published, Chief Government Pathologist, Johansen Oduor, disclosed that the former IEC official had marks on his neck and incisions on his right arm.





“He died from strangulation and he also had incisions on his right arm, but the rest of the body was intact," stated Oduor at the time.



