Monday January 10, 2020 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind the arrest of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





Kuria was arrested and detained at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi on Friday for assaulting Kikuyu activist, Joyce Wanja.





But addressing a Press Conference in Kilimani, Ichungwa said Kuria was arrested for telling Uhuru to allow lawyer Miguna Miguna to return into the country because he is a Kenyan by birth.





Kuria urged the Government to respect the court order, insisting that Miguna’s placenta was buried in Kenya.

Ichungwa said Kuria was arrested for telling the President the truth and also for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Kuria was the chairman of Mt Kenya leaders who are opposed to the BBI and he was planning a series of rallies across the vote rich region to oppose the BBI.





“We know Kuria was arrested for telling the two prefects the truth on Miguna Miguna’s return and also for opposing BBI,” Ichungwa stated.





Moses Kuria is being detained at Kilimani Police Station and will be arraigned in court on Monday.



