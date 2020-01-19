Sunday January 19, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has said that he is tired of people connecting him to the gruesome murder of Chris Msando, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT boss, who was murdered a few days to the 2017 General Elections.





Taking to social media on Saturday, the MP expressed his disgust and said that he will address the issue on Monday hoping to bring the whole debate to rest.





“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando."



"I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue” Kuria wrote.

Moses Kuria was among the first people to arrive at the scene where Msando’s car was dumped and boldly proclaimed that the public was worried about a man who was having fun with a woman.



He then took photos with the car and shared the same on social media.





These remarks came after the MP took to social media to announce the alleged disappearance of Majority Whip in the National Assembly, Benjamin Washiali.





Washiali was arrested on Saturday by police for organizing an illegal rally in Mumias.



