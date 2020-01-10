Friday January 9, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has arrested by police officers from Kilimani Police Station in unclear circumstances.





But according to sources, Kuria has been arrested for allegedly beating up a Kiambu grassroots mobilizer, Joyce Wanja, who attempted to give him a woman's underwear.





Wanja reported Kuria at Kilimani Police Station after the MP assaulted her at the Royal Media Services headquarters where the two had attended an interview organised by Inooro TV.





The woman said she had carried a woman's underwear to give it to Kuria over his alleged offensive words against Kiambu women during a music concert held in December.





"He insulted the women in Kiambu County during an event hosted by Gospel musician Loise Kim.”





“He [Moses Kuria] talked about women's underwear and said that they are fi lthy because anyone can have intercourse with them at any place.”





"And I offered to buy women's underwear for him to take to the women that he had found with dirty underwear because I believe if you find that someone has a problem then you should help them instead of parading them at their worst.





"When I offered that solution, Moses Kuria turned on me and punched me and I fell to the ground.”





“People had to come help me to get up," the activist narrated the incident.





