Sunday January 12, 2020 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is now a free man after he was released on Saturday night on a cash bail.





The release of the legislature happened after spending about 24 hours in the Kilimani police station cell.





Kuria was arrested on Friday on accusations of assaulting a women in an interview in December last year.





According to sources, Kuria staged a hunger strike when he was behind the bars and that's one of the things that contributed to his release.





While Moses Kuria was still held at Kilimani police station, a number of legislatures that tried to camp outside the police station were tear-gassed.





The police officers at the station had failed to comply with the court orders which directed that Gatundu south MP be released on a cash bail of Sh 50,000.





The officers cited "orders from above" as the cause for detention of the legislator.





“Required to appear before Milimani court at 8 am on January 13, 2020, to answer to charges of assault or in default to forfeit the sum deposited,” reads the cash bail receipt.





