Sunday January 12, 2020 - Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria secured his release from police custody after hours of drama.





After his release, Kuria cried out to President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming his arrest was politically instigated.





According to him, his arrest on Friday was motivated by his affiliations with Deputy President William Ruto.





This, he stated, pitted him against the presidential ambitions of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.





"I want to send a humble appeal to the President.”





“You are in a polygamous family.”





“Be even-handed on everyone.”





“Let Raila, Matiang'i and Waiguru camp play their game and let the other one led by DP Ruto play our game, and then we will meet in the grassroots," he stated.





Kuria lamented that the new alliance's union had been behind his arrest on charges that were devoid of basis to intimidate him away from DP Ruto.





"I have no shame or guilt to say that in this country, we are headed for elections next year but one, and it is more natural that we are going to have formations.”





“What happened yesterday was the formation of the Raila-Matiang'i-Waiguru formation that came out of Kisii.”





“What happened was the launch of their presidential campaigns," Kuria alleged.





He dared CS Matiang'i to order his arrest again if he thought he could force him out of DP William Ruto's camp.





"We are all in a formation and are seeking for power.”





“We are going to form the next government in 2022, and we will be in the State House. We have no regrets about that," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



