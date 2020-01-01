Thursday January 2, 2020-

A section of Kikuyu council of elders have

has faulted a number of leaders from the Mt Kenya region, who have been criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The council, through its Secretary General Peter Munga said some leaders have even gone to the extent of abusing the president.





Munga noted that the council has as a result held prayers for the said leaders, in a bid to have them forgiven for insulting leaders anointed by God.





“We are holding these prayers to ask for forgiveness for those who have abused the president. This is against our culture. Leaders are anointed by God and should not be abused," Munga said.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri are some of the leaders who have been abusing the President.





The two have been accusing the President of doing nothing in solving problems facing Mt Kenya electorate.



