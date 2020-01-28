Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - There is no respite for the over 100 youths who were duped in the recent Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise.





According to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Spokesperson, Col Paul Njuguna, the 100 plus youths who turned up at the Eldoret Moi Barracks Recruit Training School with fake calling letters were arrested and will be arraigned in court after investigations are concluded.





Col Njuguna revealed that the affected youths gave out Sh300, 000 each to secure the calling letters and they will be charged with forgery or having a forged document.





“Any other recruitment that took place in any other place rather than the recruiting centers was a con job.”





“Unfortunately, some Kenyans were still being conned,” Col Njuguna said.





“The suspects gave out Sh300, 000 to secure the calling letters.”





“We have involved the DCI, National Intelligence Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure due recruitment process was followed,” Col Njuguna added.





According to Col Njuguna, Kenyans were warned to be wary of conmen purporting to help one join the military but never heeded to these warnings.





“Before the start of the recruitment exercise last year, we warned the public against unscrupulous individuals going round the country saying they are agents of KDF.





“It is said that many young people fell into the trap and paid millions only to be arrested when they report to training,” he said.



