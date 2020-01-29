Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - There is a rise in levels of crime in Mombasa city and its environs.





A day after armed thugs were caught on CCTV robbing from a shop with an AK-47, another video of thugs riding on a motorbike stealing from a woman in broad daylight has emerged.





One of the thugs tried to snatch a mobile phone from the woman and when she resisted, his accomplice who was also riding on a motorbike threatened her with a dagger, forcing her to surrender.

Watch video.