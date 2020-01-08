Wednesday, January 9, 2020 - Rogue pastors who run private churches that have been turned into lucrative businesses can do anything to attract followers.





Instead of leading the lost flock back to the kingdom, they are busy performing staged managed miracles and brainwashing innocent people.





A case in point is this notorious con disguised as a pastor in neighboring Uganda, who was caught on camera faking a miracle to show God’s strength.





He transformed the pulpit into a football pitch, dribbled the ball past some coached faithful who were used to stage manage the miracle, and claimed what he was doing was extra-ordinary.

If you have brains, you can clearly see that what he was doing was stage managed but some of the faithful believed that the rogue pastor had just performed an extra-ordinary miracle and even said that they have never seen something like that.





Just watch this madness.