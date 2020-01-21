Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shown the DPP and DCI the middle finger after he made changes in his Cabinet contrary to the strict bail terms he was given by the court in his corruption case.





Sonko degazetted Pauline Nyambura Kahiga from the position of Finance and Economic Planning CEC and replaced her with Allan Esabwa Igambi, formerly CEC in charge of Trade and Commerce.





The embattled CEC reportedly fell out with members of the County Assembly over payments of pending bills and delayed December salaries for the MCAs.





This came a day after goons backed by a section of legislators in the assembly, stormed City Hall to eject Kahiga from office.

On Tuesday, January 21, 10 Nairobi MCAs wanted Kahiga out over allegations that she was frustrating crucial operations at City Hall.





The group is reported to have stormed the County Assembly a short while before 11 a.m, protesting that the CEC was illegally in office and demanding that she be moved back to her Lands docket.





The Finance CEC vacancy arose after the sacking of Charles Kerich in September 2019, following a fallout with the Governor.





Kerich was sacked over the Precious Talents Top Academy classroom accident which killed eight pupils.





Governor Sonko was ordered to stay away from his office at City Hall due to a case filed against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions linking him to the loss of County funds.





His action may attract the wrath of the DPP and DCI who may seek to revoke his bail to have him rearrested.



