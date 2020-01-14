Tuesday January 14, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today reshuffled his Cabinet that saw movement of some Cabinet Secretaries while others like Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri were totally dropped.





Among those moved is Defence CS Raychelle Omamo, who was moved to the powerful Foreign Affairs docket.





The holder of Foreign Affairs docket, Ambassador Monica Juma, was moved to Defence.









However, the appointment of Omamo to Foreign Affairs docket did not go down well with some Kenyans, especially the embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna.





According to Miguna, Omamo is a drunkard and would embarrass Kenya and Africa at large just like she has done before.





“Raychelle Omamo was recalled as Kenya's ambassador to France by Foreign Minister Raphael Tuju because she had become an uncontrollable alcoholic and vagabond in Paris and a constant embarrassment to Africa.”





“That is her singular QUALIFICATION for the position of CS Foreign Affairs,” stated Miguna in a tweet.



