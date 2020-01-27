Monday January 27, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has for once commended a senior Citizen TV presenter over her impeccable journalistic skills.





On Sunday, Miguna, who was about to have an interview with K24 Punchline host, Anne Kiguta, hailed praises on Anne together with Citizen TV Presenter, Yvonne Okwara.





“Enjoying messages from Kenyans as a prelude to my appearance on the #Punchline with @AnneKigutaat 9 p.m. tonight (Sunday, January 26).”





“I consider @AnneKigutaone of Kenya's journalistic A-List with @YvonneOkwara and a few others.”





“Revolutionaries don't pull their punches,” Miguna said.





During the much publicized interview, Miguna termed the Building Bridges Initiative crusade being used as a means to amending the Constitution, as "illegal and flawed".





“BBI is illegal and unconstitutional.”





“They are just looting public resources.”





“What law allowed two people to set up a committee and handpick individuals to spearhead the constitution amendment process,” Miguna asked.





Miguna is still in political exile in Canada.



