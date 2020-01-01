Wednesday December 31, 2019 - Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged Kenyans to vehemently reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.





Miguna urged all patriotic citizens who love peace and rule of law to stand up against Uhuru and Raila in their pursuit to 'impose' the BBI on them.





"For the love of Kenya. For the love of peace.”





“For the love of democracy.”





“For the love of the rule of law.”





“For the love of freedom.”





“For the love of our inalienable right to self-determination: Patriotic Kenyans must tell Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga a thunderous no. Reject BBI," he tweeted on Wednesday.





The exiled lawyer termed BBI as 'the enemy of Kenyans' and claimed it was a plot by 'despots' to remain in power and disfigure the Constitution.





"BBI unites despots to perpetuate impunity.”





“BBI unites cartels to enhance their looting power.”





“BBI unites privileged "dynasties" to mutilate the Constitution, cling to power and brutalise Kenyans.”





“BBI fortifies thieves. BBI is the enemy of the people. Reject BBI," Miguna said.





Miguna is set to return to Kenya next week.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



