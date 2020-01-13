Monday January 13, 2020 - Exiled National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna has addressed Deputy President William Ruto from Germany on his troubled return to Kenya.





This is after Ruto stated that government officials needed to comply with court orders.





Venting on Twitter, Miguna told the Deputy President to deliver the same message to President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he blamed for disobeying court orders to facilitate his return to Kenya.





"To William Ruto: Make a decision whether you support the rule of law and the obedience of all court orders or you don't. Stop blaming CJ David Maraga. Maraga does not head the police.





"The person disobeying court orders is your "boss" Uhuru Kenyatta. Address him directly," Miguna wrote on Twitter.





Ruto maintained that the Jubilee administration believed in the rule of law as he reiterated that court orders were not to be ignored.





"Every public official must know that the Jubilee administration is a democratically elected government on the basis of the rule of law.





"The Constitution is not a book, it is the law.”





“Court orders are not pieces of paper, it is the law and therefore we want every public servant to understand that the basis of our democracy and nationhood is the respect for the rule of law," Ruto stated.





Ruto warned that a tendency to disrespect for the rule of law could lead to the country descending into anarchy.





He asserted that public servants found disobeying court orders would carry their own crosses.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



