Friday January 31, 2020 – Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has mocked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9th, 2018.





Uhuru and Raila met at Harambee House where they resolved to bury the hatchet and initiate a healing process where peace and tranquility will dominate the country in the coming years.





The two leaders also agreed to eliminate corruption and vowed to jail senior Government officers who steal public money.





But on Thursday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, poked holes on the handshake castigating Raila Odinga for joining looters of public money.





Miguna also used an offensive word by saying that Raila Odinga has become a Mpango wa Kando to Uhuru when it comes to stealing.





“This was in 2016: Conman Raila Odinga said that the Jubilee Party regime - meaning Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto - were the most corrupt in Kenya's history.”





“Three years later, Raila has become Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's MPANGO WA KANDO. #RejectBBI,” Miguna wrote.



