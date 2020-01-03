Friday January 3, 2020

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has hailed Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, following her Thursday attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Addressing a press conference in Malindi on Thursday, Wahome took the President head-on, claiming that he is the cause of all problems affecting Kenya since he is the driver.





Following the press conference, Miguna could not hide his praise for the Kandara MP even as he termed her as a "new freedom fighter".





"During the struggle for freedom and substantive justice, some former patriots like Raila Odinga and James Orengo will fall by the wayside and join the oppressors while new freedom fighters like Alice Wahome will emerge from their ashes. We must focus on the struggle," Miguna stated.





The general, who is still in exile in Canada, further asked Kenyans not to attack Alice Wahome because she was speaking on behalf of many who are afraid to talk.



