Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna’s lawyer, John Khaminwa, has revealed that his client is going through hell in Berlin after he was blocked from travelling to Kenya.





Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada started his journey home on January 5th but he has been holed up in the Germany capital since the Kenyan Government issued a red alert and warned major airlines against bringing him to Kenya.





Appearing before High Court Judge, John Mativo, on Tuesday, Khaminwa revealed that the General is even sleeping hungry because of the high cost of living in Berlin.





“Dr. Miguna Miguna is going through hell in Europe.”





“He would like to return to his motherland," lawyer Khaminwa said.





Khaminwa was reacting to the court's decision on Tuesday to push Miguna's case in his absence.





The lawyer said that he will file an application on Wednesday to oppose the set date of March 23, which he said is too far.





"We intend to make an application tomorrow, by way of certificate of urgency to try and persuade the lordship to try and give us an early date and canvas the judge so that Miguna Miguna can return home urgently," Khaminwa said.



