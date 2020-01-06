Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt Airport to Nairobi after red alert was issued saying he cannot board the flight to JKIA or any African country.





Miguna, who was expected in the country later on Tuesday, says he has been stopped at flight Lufthansa check in, at Frankfurt Airport and had been informed that there were red flags and he cannot be allowed to board.





Speaking to Hot96FM, Miguna stated that the flight Lufthansa officials told him that the Kenyan Government warned them from allowing him to board or flying him to any African country.









Lufthansa flight manager says the Kenyan Government must send an official communication to Lufthansa at Frankfurt office before Miguna can be allowed to fly to Kenya or any other African country.





More to follow



