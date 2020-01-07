Tuesday January 7, 2020 - Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent remarks allowing lawyer Miguna Miguna to return to the country still stands.





Speaking on phone on Tuesday, Oguna said that the President had allowed for the lawyer's comeback.





He stated that the communication from the Immigration Department released on Monday stating that it was ready to comply with court orders is a clear indication that the government was ready to have Miguna back to the country.





The Interior Ministry also confirmed it will comply with court orders directing it to allow the lawyer back into the country.





Miguna on Tuesday morning claimed that he was not allowed to leave Germany ahead of his scheduled return to Kenya.





Speaking to Hot 96, Miguna said German authorities have been instructed not to allow him board flight to JKIA or any other African country.





"In fact, the Kenya Government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare. They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either," he said.





He said he has already sent an SOS to his lawyers insisting that the order came directly from President Uhuru Kenyatta.



