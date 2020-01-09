Thursday January 9, 2020 - Embattled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he will not renew his expired passport in Kenyan embassies abroad due to fears of being executed.





Speaking during an interview, the self-proclaimed NRM general, who is a fierce critic of the Jubilee administration, claimed that he may be killed by state agents in Kenyan Embassies if he was to present himself for processing of valid travel documents that would enable him travel to his motherland.





He argued that his case was similar to slain Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, allegedly on orders of Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

“Remember Khashoggi who was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey by the agents of the Saudi Government.”





“He did not know he had been invited to the embassy so as to be killed.”





“I am not that naive to walk into that kind of trap when there is no way anybody would be able to observe what will happen when I am surrounded by Kenyan Government state agents,” he said.





Miguna was responding to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna who had asked him to walk into any Kenyan Embassy abroad for processing of his Kenyan passport to be allowed back into the country.



