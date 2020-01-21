Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has said that he has resolved to return to Canada after Kenya's Government refused to obey court orders requiring him to travel to his motherland.





Miguna has spent over two weeks in European cities while waiting for the Kenyan Government to waive a red alert issued against him - blocking airlines from flying him to Kenya.





Miguna, in a statement to Kenyans, said he intended to attend his father in law's burial on 22nd but recognized that it was not going to be possible in light of the State's disobedience of court orders.





The General added that his return to Canada was not a sign of surrender as he remained committed to the struggle for his citizenship rights.





Here is Miguna Miguna’s full statement





I arrived in Berlin, Germany, on January 5, 2020. On January 6, 2020, I was blocked from boarding @lufthansa and later @airfrance to Kenya because Despot Uhuru Kenyatta had issued illegal "red alerts" and threatened to withdraw landing rights to all airlines that flew me to Nairobi.





2) Having waited for Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his appointees at the ministries of Interior and Immigration to obey court orders and revoke their illegal "red alerts" to no avail, I've no option but to return to exile in Canada. I'll not surrender. The struggle continues.





3) I intended to attend the funeral of my father-in-law who is being buried tomorrow, January 22, 2020, in Migori, Kenya, however, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his conman enabler Raila Odinga have - out of cowardice and abuse of power - prevented me from doing so. Rest In Peace Mzee Omolo Awange.



