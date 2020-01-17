Micro Credit Officer





As a result of our expansion wishes to recruit a competent, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill the following position;

Responsibilities

Recruit and train selected groups about available products and services

Disburse loans to identified communities in a time-efficient manner and ensure that loan payments are made timely as well

Receive potential clients and conduct an initial assessment and assist clients in completing applications

Put in place mechanisms of managing Loan portfolio to ensure a healthy lifetime at all times

Identify and implement partners, their capacity building and training needs as they correlate with microfinance.

Advise on areas of improvement either on policy or procedural issues

Timely submit credit application to the loan department for verification and recommendation

Monitor groups operations and purpose to attend weekly group meetings to keep abreast of all the activities Responsible for business growth by selling GDC Sacco products to current and potential customers to ensure profitability.

Responsible for maintaining a healthy loan book by ensuring timely repayment of facilities so as to enhance profitability.

Responsible for compilation and submission of timely and reliable credit report to assist in decision making and evaluation.

Responsible for provision of feedback and ideas necessary to grow the knowledge base of the organization.

Bring in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages, insurances, loans, lending, etc.

Proactively cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.

Critical Competencies Required

Must have excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Ability to work without supervision and posses excellent leadership skills

A good knowledge of the micro-finance industry trends and practices

Good analytical and report writing skills

Must be a self starter and posses excellent presentation skills..

Academic Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Marketing, Business Administration/ Management, Cooperative Management its equivalent

A minimum of three (3) years practical experience as micro credit officer in a financial institution

Email applications will NOT be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for subsequent interviews and selection.

GDC Sacco is an equal opportunity employer.





Finance Manager

We are looking for a results oriented Finance professional to fill the position of Finance Manager.

Terms: 3 years Renewable contract

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer

Summary of Position Purpose:

To provide end to end support on decisions and financial expertise to drive achievement of long term competitive costs, quality and service levels.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce Accounting or related business degree and a member of

ICPAK.

An MBA, ACCA, CFA is an added advantage.

Minimum 8 – 10 years’ experience in financial management at management level in a

busy financial institution (SACCO or Bank).

Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and

systems.

Must have been involved in preparation and analysis of financial statements.

Knowledge of various Sacco software systems an added advantage





Marketing Officer (3posts)

Responsibilities

Contribute to the implementation of marketing strategies;

Support the marketing manager in overseeing the department’s operations;

Organize and attend marketing activities or events to raise the Sacco’s brand

awareness;

Liaise with the Marketing Manager to plan advertising and promotional campaigns for

the Sacco’s products and services;

Liaise with members to ensure that all marketing activities are successful;

Conduct market research to identify opportunities for the Sacco’s promotion and

growth;

Preparing content for social media updates and share with ICT for release

Execute communication to members;

Recruitment of new members;

Recruitment of new organizations;

Selling of Sacco products to members;

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to timeAcademic

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Marketing, Business Administration/ Management, Commerce (marketing), Entrepreneurship or its equivalent A minimum of three (3) years of practical experience in marketing or public relations in a service industry

Membership with relevant professional body (MSK, CIM) will be an added advantage

Good communication skills.

Good team player and committed to achieve Sacco’s goals;

Ability to travel to target counties;

Strong interpersonal skills including communication, negotiation, analytical persuasion, motivation, problem solving and flexible;

Ability to develop and deliver change management strategies linked to service

outcomes.





Teller

Reports To: Branch Manager

Purpose: Provide a consistently high quality frontline transaction service to customers

encompassing the cash deposit and withdrawals, cashing of cheques and other items,

acceptance of deposits and the provision of change. Understand the risks associated with the

control and handling of cash, and maintain effective controls to manage these risks.

Key responsibilities/Accountabilities

Telling

Process all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco

Maintain accurate details of each transaction

Perform due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e. verification of key account details.

Tally the full cash amount at the end of each day

Make daily reports and submit them to the Sacco manager

Help the customers to get through tedious Banking processes

Attend to change transactions. Accept cheque and/or cash deposits in all accepted currencies, according to laid-down procedures.

Assist with finalizing cash transactions captured by officers who do not operate tills.

Ensure that cheques included in deposits are checked in terms of Duty of Care obligations.

Ensure that all items cashed are within laid-down limits and refer all transactions exceeding limits to the appropriate area for authorization.

Ensure that items cashed are technically correct and signed, according to laid-down instructions.

Control of cash

Ensure that all laid-down policies and procedures regarding the handling, locking away and security of cash are adhered to.

Ensure that cash holdings are kept within prescribed limits at all times.

Balance cash daily and report any differences promptly

Pro-active selling

Identify opportunities for migrating customers to more appropriate and cost-effective channels. i.e. Mobile/Agency

Grow members by participating in marketing activities

Up selling of Sacco Products to customers

Sustain good relations with the clients

Proactively cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.

Bring in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages, insurances, loans, lending, etc.

Educate and provide practical training to new employees Compliance

Responsible for the implementation and adoption within the Branch of all Compliance

Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions related requirements contained in policies, procedures and processes. This includes the consideration and approval of customers including those that require being subjected to Enhanced Due Diligence for on-boarding and continued business

Maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Carry out any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or any other authorized person.

Persons Specifications

Academic Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelors Degree in Business Management/Banking and Finance/Accounts of any

other related course

· CPA Part I & II

· 2 to 3 years experience in a Sacco

Critical competencies required

Sound knowledge of the Sacco’s laid-down policies and procedures related to telling.

Sound knowledge of the legal aspects regarding cheques and cash handling.

Sound knowledge of the applicable device handling.

Excellent Communication skills

Proficient with general computer applications

Proven track of High performance record in current role

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;

A detailed C.V

Current and Expected remuneration,

Copies of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials

addressed to: –

The Chairman

GDC Sacco Ltd.

P. O. Box 896-00216

GITHUNGURI.

So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope .