Micro Credit Officer
Finance Manager
Marketing Officer (3posts)
Teller
As a result of our expansion wishes to recruit a competent, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill the following position;
Responsibilities
- Recruit
and train selected groups about available products and services
- Disburse
loans to identified communities in a time-efficient manner and ensure that
loan payments are made timely as well
- Receive
potential clients and conduct an initial assessment and assist clients in
completing applications
- Put
in place mechanisms of managing Loan portfolio to ensure a healthy
lifetime at all times
- Identify
and implement partners, their capacity building and training needs as they
correlate with microfinance.
- Advise
on areas of improvement either on policy or procedural issues
- Timely
submit credit application to the loan department for verification and
recommendation
- Monitor
groups operations and purpose to attend weekly group meetings to keep
abreast of all the activities Responsible for business growth by selling
GDC Sacco products to current and potential customers to ensure
profitability.
- Responsible
for maintaining a healthy loan book by ensuring timely repayment of
facilities so as to enhance profitability.
- Responsible
for compilation and submission of timely and reliable credit report to
assist in decision making and evaluation.
- Responsible
for provision of feedback and ideas necessary to grow the knowledge base
of the organization.
- Bring
in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing
Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages,
insurances, loans, lending, etc.
- Proactively
cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional
business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.
Critical Competencies Required
- Must
have excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Ability
to work without supervision and posses excellent leadership skills
- A
good knowledge of the micro-finance industry trends and practices
- Good
analytical and report writing skills
- Must
be a self starter and posses excellent presentation skills..
Academic Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s
Degree in any of the following disciplines: Marketing, Business
Administration/ Management, Cooperative Management its equivalent
- A
minimum of three (3) years practical experience as micro credit officer in
a financial institution
- Email
applications will NOT be considered.
- Only
shortlisted candidates will be contacted for subsequent interviews and
selection.
GDC Sacco is an equal opportunity employer.
Finance Manager
We are looking for a results oriented Finance professional to fill the position of Finance Manager.
Terms: 3 years Renewable contract
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer
Summary of Position Purpose:
To provide end to end support on decisions and financial expertise to drive achievement of long term competitive costs, quality and service levels.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor
of Commerce Accounting or related business degree and a member of
ICPAK.
- An
MBA, ACCA, CFA is an added advantage.
- Minimum
8 – 10 years’ experience in financial management at management level in a
busy financial institution (SACCO or Bank).
- Computer
proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and
systems.
- Must
have been involved in preparation and analysis of financial statements.
- Knowledge
of various Sacco software systems an added advantage
Marketing Officer (3posts)
Responsibilities
- Contribute
to the implementation of marketing strategies;
- Support
the marketing manager in overseeing the department’s operations;
- Organize
and attend marketing activities or events to raise the Sacco’s brand
awareness;
- Liaise
with the Marketing Manager to plan advertising and promotional campaigns
for
the Sacco’s products and services;
- Liaise
with members to ensure that all marketing activities are successful;
- Conduct
market research to identify opportunities for the Sacco’s promotion and
growth;
- Preparing
content for social media updates and share with ICT for release
- Execute
communication to members;
- Recruitment
of new members;
- Recruitment
of new organizations;
- Selling
of Sacco products to members;
- Perform
any other duties as may be assigned from time to timeAcademic
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s
Degree in any of the following disciplines: Marketing, Business
Administration/ Management, Commerce (marketing), Entrepreneurship or its
equivalent A minimum of three (3) years of practical experience in
marketing or public relations in a service industry
- Membership
with relevant professional body (MSK, CIM) will be an added advantage
- Good
communication skills.
- Good
team player and committed to achieve Sacco’s goals;
- Ability
to travel to target counties;
- Strong
interpersonal skills including communication, negotiation, analytical
persuasion, motivation, problem solving and flexible;
- Ability
to develop and deliver change management strategies linked to service
outcomes.
Teller
Reports To: Branch Manager
Purpose: Provide a consistently high quality frontline transaction service to customers
encompassing the cash deposit and withdrawals, cashing of cheques and other items,
acceptance of deposits and the provision of change. Understand the risks associated with the
control and handling of cash, and maintain effective controls to manage these risks.
Key responsibilities/Accountabilities
- Telling
- Process
all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco
- Maintain
accurate details of each transaction
- Perform
due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e.
verification of key account details.
- Tally
the full cash amount at the end of each day
- Make
daily reports and submit them to the Sacco manager
- Help
the customers to get through tedious Banking processes
- Attend
to change transactions. Accept cheque and/or cash deposits in all accepted
currencies, according to laid-down procedures.
- Assist
with finalizing cash transactions captured by officers who do not operate
tills.
- Ensure
that cheques included in deposits are checked in terms of Duty of Care
obligations.
- Ensure
that all items cashed are within laid-down limits and refer all
transactions exceeding limits to the appropriate area for authorization.
- Ensure
that items cashed are technically correct and signed, according to
laid-down instructions.
Control of cash
- Ensure
that all laid-down policies and procedures regarding the handling, locking
away and security of cash are adhered to.
- Ensure
that cash holdings are kept within prescribed limits at all times.
- Balance
cash daily and report any differences promptly
- Pro-active
selling
- Identify
opportunities for migrating customers to more appropriate and
cost-effective channels. i.e. Mobile/Agency
- Grow
members by participating in marketing activities
- Up
selling of Sacco Products to customers
- Sustain
good relations with the clients
- Proactively
cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional
business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.
- Bring
in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing
Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages,
insurances, loans, lending, etc.
- Educate
and provide practical training to new employees Compliance
- Responsible
for the implementation and adoption within the Branch of all Compliance
- Anti-Money
Laundering and Sanctions related requirements contained in policies,
procedures and processes. This includes the consideration and approval of
customers including those that require being subjected to Enhanced Due
Diligence for on-boarding and continued business
- Maintain
a high level of integrity and ethical standards.
- Carry
out any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or any other authorized
person.
Persons Specifications
Academic Qualifications and Experience
· Bachelors Degree in Business Management/Banking and Finance/Accounts of any
other related course
· CPA Part I & II
· 2 to 3 years experience in a Sacco
Critical competencies required
- Sound
knowledge of the Sacco’s laid-down policies and procedures related to
telling.
- Sound
knowledge of the legal aspects regarding cheques and cash handling.
- Sound
knowledge of the applicable device handling.
- Excellent
Communication skills
- Proficient
with general computer applications
- Proven
track of High performance record in current role
How To Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;
- A
detailed C.V
- Current
and Expected remuneration,
- Copies
of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials
addressed to: –
The Chairman
GDC Sacco Ltd.
P. O. Box 896-00216
GITHUNGURI.
So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope.
Email applications will NOT be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for subsequent interviews and selection
