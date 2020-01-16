Nyati Sacco Society Limited, a licensed Deposit Taking Sacco in Kenya invites individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethics, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement to apply for the following positions:





Sales Representatives

2 Positions

3 Months Contract Renewable

Job Summary: Reporting to the Business Development Officer, the purpose of the job is to grow the business by recruiting members and selling the Sacco’s products and services.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

· Identify business opportunities by seeking quality prospects and converting them to members.

· Achieve the set individual targets in terms of numbers & value

· Supporting the organization and participating in sales & marketing events.

· Participate in various outreach events such as member education.

· Submit weekly & monthly sales report through the Sales Logs

· Carry out sales activation drives

· Ensure compliance with KYC & due diligence.

Sell products and services to achieve the desired growth in deposits and revenue.

· Identify, create and maintain relationships with prospects and members by providing products and service information, after sale support, and financial advice as per organization standards

· Identify product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors.

· Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum Qualifications:

· KCSE C- or its recognized equivalent

· Diploma in Sales/Marketing or its recognized equivalent.

· Presentable with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Aggressive with good networking skills

· Proven ability to close sales deals and achieve targets

· Minimum 1 years’ experience in Sales/Marketing in a busy institution preferably banking and insurance.





Debt Collectors

2 Positions

3 Months Contract Renewable

The purpose of the job: To assist in the recovery of all debts, using a holistic approach to ensure that the help and support is provided where possible so that litigation is a last resort.

Main Duties

· Analyze bad debts based on aging and prescribe appropriate actions to retrieve all arrears from non – performing clients

· Demand and follow up of bad debts through review of files and discussions with debtors on repayment plans.

· Aggressively follow up on non-performing loans and Undertaking field visits for recovery activities

· Relationship management with clients on handling customers with bad debts through visits calls and emails.

· Handling multiple client debt portfolios with diverse products; experiences and challenges.

· Embark on an exercise to recover accounts that have been written off.

· Establish contacts and relationships with relevant bodies that will assist in the collection process.

· Repossession and Disposal of Assets – The recovery officer will liaise with auctioneers and investigators to locate seize and dispose of assets of loans that have defaulted, within the law and with all notifications served upon the customer, in time.

· Undertake any additional duties that may be prescribed by the immediate supervisor

Requirements

· Diploma in Co-operative Management/ banking/ finance or Credit Management and MUST have at least one-year experience in debt collection field.

· Prior interaction with a debt collection system.

· Possess strong interpersonal, communication, negotiation and analytical skills, honesty and integrity.

· Should be a self-motivated team player who enjoys negotiating with customers for win- win situations.

· Must have ability to work with strict deadlines

How to Apply

All interested candidates are requested to read the job description and send their application to jobs@nyatisacco.co.ke by Tuesday 21st January 2020.

Please mark the job title as your subject on the application email, attach testimonials and a detailed CV indicating your current and expected pay.

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.