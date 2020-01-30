Friday, January 31, 2020- Media personality Betty Kyallo has opened up on her vulnerabilities and disclosed that falling in love is her biggest weakness.





The K24 weekend presenter also revealed her insecurity and flaw during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram and how she handles them.





“Your insecurities, weakness, flaws and how you deal with them?” posed the fan.





To which she responded: “I fear not making it in life as per my own set goals. Love is my weakness, impatience is my flaw,”





Another fan wanted to know how she deals with the negativity thrown her way.





“How do you manage to deal with all the negative energy dished out to you at times, ” asked the fan.





The mother of one responded that she learned to filter out the negativity and treat it as mere noise.





“That’s never my problem. It’s the haters’ problem. Only I decide what I take in the rest to me is noise.





“No one puts Betty Down,” she asserted.



