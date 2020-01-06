Monday January 6, 2020 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has dismissed claims that Kenya suffered casualties at the Al Shabaab attack at Manda Bay in Lamu.





On Sunday, Idaho Senator, James Risch, said Kenyans and Americans lost their lives during the attack.





"I am saddened to learn that American and Kenyan lives were lost during a heinous terrorist attack on a Kenya-US operating base early this morning.”





“The US-Kenya partnership remains strong in the fight against Al Shabaab and global terrorism,” the Senator said on Sunday.





But speaking at his office on Monday, Matiangi sneered the Senator’s remarks saying no Kenyan lost his life during the attack.

Matiang'i also assured Kenyans that none of the terrorists who attacked the military base left alive.





The no-nonsense CS said Kenya is building a massive surveillance system with technological finesse.





He, however, regretted that the US and other superpowers had declined to classify the Al Shabaab militia as a terror group.





“Monica and I were in the US and we have tried to persuade our friends that these criminals must be classified as terrorists...that way, we would be able to decimate this group,” Matiangi said.



