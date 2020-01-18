Duration of Internship: Twelve (12) months.

Monthly Stipend: The intern will be paid by the Ministry of Health a monthly stipend at a rate to be determined by the Public Service Commission for degree, diploma and certificate holders.

Internship Certificate: On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the intern will be awarded a certificate and registration by the regulatory bodies where applicable.

Job description

The Public Service Internship Programme is a Government initiative designed to offer the opportunity for college graduates to acquire and develop valuable technical and professionalskills while gaining work experience and to certify the requirements for registration by various professional bodies. The programme is also aimed at inculcating in the interns such qualities as would make them patriotic, upright and honest citizens.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health is pleased to announce to the general public the recruitment of Two Hundred and Five (205) Internship posts in various cadres of health professionals, in the Ministry of Health, for the National Government under the Universal Health Coverage Programme. The Interns recruited under this category will be deployed in the National Referral Health Facilities and the Monthly stipend will be met by the Ministry of Health.

Responsibilities

Responsibilities shall be mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors and in line with the regulations governing specific professional areas of deployment.

JOB TITLE: V/NO. 15/2020: ORTHOPEDIC TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, TEN (10) POSTS

Qualifications

A Diploma in Orthopedic Technology or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

A membership certificate from the professional association





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 16/2020: RADIOGRAPHER III INTERN, TEN (10) POSTS

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (plain) in English/Kiswahili, Biology/ Biological Sciences or Physics/ Physical Sciences and C- (minus) in Mathematics; and

Diploma in any of the following; Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized university.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 17/2020: ORTHOPEDIC TRAUMA TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, EIGHT (8) POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in orthopedic plaster technology from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 14/2020: ASSISTANT OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST III INTERN NINE (9) POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in Occupational Therapy from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 13/2020: PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, NINE (9) POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in either Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or equivalent qualification approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board from a recognized institution; and

Certificate of enrollment as a pharmaceutical Technologist awarded by the pharmacy

and poisons board (PPB).





Registered Clinical Officer Internship (2 Posts)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health from a recognized institution; and

Certificate of Registration by Clinical Officers’ Council.





Medical Laboratory Officer Internship (30 Posts)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Bachelor Degree (BSc) in Medical Laboratory sciences or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board;

Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board (KMLTTB); and

Valid practicing license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board.





Nutrition & Dietetics Technologist Internship (5 Posts)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Diploma in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized training institution; and

Registration by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).





Nutrition & Dietetics Officer Internship (4 Posts)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Foods, Nutrition and Dietetics, Dietetics/Clinical Nutrition, Food Science and Nutrition or Home Economics from a recognized institution; and

Registration by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).





Assistant Health Records & Information Management Officer Internship (22 Posts)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 12/2020: COMMUNITY ORAL HEALTH OFFICER III INTERN, TWO (2) POSTS

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (Plain) and grade C (Plain) in English/Kiswahili and Biology/ Biological Sciences and grade C- (Minus) in either Chemistry, Physics/Physical Sciences, Mathematics or General Sciences; and

Diploma in Community Oral Health from Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) or its

equivalent from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 11/2020: MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER III INTERN, SIX (6) POSTS

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its equivalent qualification; and

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Mental health or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 10/2020: PHYSIOTHERAPIST INTERN, SEVENTEEN (17) POSTS

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized training institution;

Certificate of registration from the Physiotherapy Council of Kenya; and

Current Certificate of Practice from Physiotherapy Council of Kenya.





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 9/2020: ASSISTANT PHYSIOTHERAPIST III INTERN, Ten (10) POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in physiotherapy from a recognized training institution;

Certificate of registration from the Physiotherapy Council of Kenya; and

Current Certificate of Practice from Physiotherapy Council of Kenya





JOB TITLE : V/NO. 7/2020 ENROLLED NURSE III INTERN, THIRTY (30) POSTS

Qualifications

Certificate in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Enrolled Nurse, Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nurse, Kenya Enrolled Midwife, Kenya Enrolled Psychiatric Nurse or Enrolled Nurse/Midwife from a recognized institution;

Enrolment Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya; and

Valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.





JOB TITLE : V/NO. 6/2020: ASSISTANT PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER III INTERN, SIX (6) POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in either Environmental health Sciences or Public health Inspection from a recognized institution.





JOB TITLE : V/NO. 4/2020 NUTRITION AND DIETETICS OFFICER INTERN, FOUR (4) POSTS

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Foods, Nutrition and Dietetics, Dietetics/Clinical Nutrition, Food Science and Nutrition or Home Economics from a recognized institution; and

Registration by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 3/2020 NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, FIVE (5)

POSTS

Qualifications

Diploma in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from a

recognized training institution; and

Registration by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).





JOB TITLE: V/NO. 2/2020 MEDICAL LABORATORY Officer INTERN, Thirty (30) POSTS

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree (BSc) in Medical Laboratory sciences or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board;

Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board (KMLTTB);

Valid practicing license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates who meet the requisite qualifications should submit their

applications ONLINE through the Public Service Commission’s job portal accessible through

www.publicservice.go.k e or www.psckjobs.go.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or

before 16th January 2020 at 5:00pm

