Duration of Internship: Twelve (12) months.
Registered Clinical Officer Internship (2 Posts)
Medical Laboratory Officer Internship (30 Posts)
Nutrition & Dietetics Technologist Internship (5
Posts)
Nutrition & Dietetics Officer Internship (4 Posts)
Assistant Health Records & Information Management
Officer Internship (22 Posts)
Monthly Stipend: The intern will be paid by the Ministry of Health a monthly stipend at a rate to be determined by the Public Service Commission for degree, diploma and certificate holders.
Internship Certificate: On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the intern will be awarded a certificate and registration by the regulatory bodies where applicable.
Job description
The Public Service Internship Programme is a Government initiative designed to offer the opportunity for college graduates to acquire and develop valuable technical and professionalskills while gaining work experience and to certify the requirements for registration by various professional bodies. The programme is also aimed at inculcating in the interns such qualities as would make them patriotic, upright and honest citizens.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health is pleased to announce to the general public the recruitment of Two Hundred and Five (205) Internship posts in various cadres of health professionals, in the Ministry of Health, for the National Government under the Universal Health Coverage Programme. The Interns recruited under this category will be deployed in the National Referral Health Facilities and the Monthly stipend will be met by the Ministry of Health.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities shall be mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors and in line with the regulations governing specific professional areas of deployment.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 15/2020: ORTHOPEDIC TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, TEN (10) POSTS
Qualifications
- A
Diploma in Orthopedic Technology or its equivalent from a recognized
institution; and
- A
membership certificate from the professional association
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 16/2020: RADIOGRAPHER III INTERN, TEN (10) POSTS
Qualifications
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (plain) in
English/Kiswahili, Biology/ Biological Sciences or Physics/ Physical
Sciences and C- (minus) in Mathematics; and
- Diploma
in any of the following; Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences,
Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging,
Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical
imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized university.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 17/2020: ORTHOPEDIC TRAUMA TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, EIGHT (8) POSTS
Qualifications
- Diploma
in orthopedic plaster technology from a recognized institution.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 14/2020: ASSISTANT OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST III INTERN NINE (9) POSTS
Qualifications
- Diploma
in Occupational Therapy from a recognized institution.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 13/2020: PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGIST III INTERN, NINE (9) POSTS
Qualifications
- Diploma
in either Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or equivalent
qualification approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board from a recognized
institution; and
- Certificate
of enrollment as a pharmaceutical Technologist awarded by the pharmacy
and poisons board (PPB).
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Diploma
in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health
from a recognized institution; and
- Certificate
of Registration by Clinical Officers’ Council.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –
- Bachelor
Degree (BSc) in Medical Laboratory sciences or any other equivalent
qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical
Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board;
- Registration
Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and
Technologist Board (KMLTTB); and
- Valid
practicing license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and
Technologist Board.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Diploma
in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from
a recognized training institution; and
- Registration
by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Bachelor’s
Degree in any of the following disciplines: Foods, Nutrition and
Dietetics, Dietetics/Clinical Nutrition, Food Science and Nutrition or
Home Economics from a recognized institution; and
- Registration
by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).
Qualifications
- For
appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Diploma in Health
Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 12/2020: COMMUNITY ORAL HEALTH OFFICER III INTERN, TWO (2) POSTS
Qualifications
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (Plain) and grade C
(Plain) in English/Kiswahili and Biology/ Biological Sciences and grade C-
(Minus) in either Chemistry, Physics/Physical Sciences, Mathematics or
General Sciences; and
- Diploma
in Community Oral Health from Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) or its
equivalent from a recognized institution.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 11/2020: MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER III INTERN, SIX (6) POSTS
Qualifications
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its equivalent
qualification; and
- Diploma
in any of the following disciplines: Social Work, Sociology, Psychology,
Anthropology, Mental health or its equivalent qualification from a
recognized institution.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 10/2020: PHYSIOTHERAPIST INTERN, SEVENTEEN (17) POSTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized training institution;
- Certificate
of registration from the Physiotherapy Council of Kenya; and
- Current
Certificate of Practice from Physiotherapy Council of Kenya.
JOB TITLE: V/NO. 9/2020: ASSISTANT PHYSIOTHERAPIST III INTERN, Ten (10) POSTS
Qualifications
- Diploma
in physiotherapy from a recognized training institution;
- Certificate
of registration from the Physiotherapy Council of Kenya; and
- Current
Certificate of Practice from Physiotherapy Council of Kenya
JOB TITLE : V/NO. 7/2020 ENROLLED NURSE III INTERN, THIRTY (30) POSTS
Qualifications
- Certificate
in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Enrolled Nurse, Kenya Enrolled
Community Health Nurse, Kenya Enrolled Midwife, Kenya Enrolled Psychiatric
Nurse or Enrolled Nurse/Midwife from a recognized institution;
- Enrolment
Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya; and
- Valid
practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.
JOB TITLE : V/NO. 6/2020: ASSISTANT PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER III INTERN, SIX (6) POSTS
Qualifications
- Diploma
in either Environmental health Sciences or Public health Inspection from a
recognized institution.
JOB TITLE : V/NO. 4/2020 NUTRITION AND DIETETICS OFFICER INTERN, FOUR (4) POSTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree in any of the following disciplines: Foods, Nutrition and
Dietetics, Dietetics/Clinical Nutrition, Food Science and Nutrition or
Home Economics from a recognized institution; and
- Registration
by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).
Qualifications
- Diploma
in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from
a
recognized training institution; and
- Registration
by the Council of the Institute of Nutritionists and Dieticians (CIND).
Qualifications
- Bachelor
Degree (BSc) in Medical Laboratory sciences or any other equivalent
qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical
Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board;
- Registration
Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and
Technologist Board (KMLTTB);
- Valid
practicing license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and
Technologist Board.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates who meet the requisite qualifications should submit their
applications ONLINE through the Public Service Commission’s job portal accessible through
www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or
before 16th January 2020 at 5:00pm
THE COMMISSION SECRETARY/CEO
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
COMMISSION HOUSE
P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100
NAIROBI.
PLEASE NOTE:
i. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the FORM. It is an
offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and
professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
ii. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
iii. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
iv. The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the
Constitution. Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans
diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women,
members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.
v. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National
Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
vi. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
