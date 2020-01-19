Industrial Attachment





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is a State Corporation established through an Act of Parliament; Act Number 33 of 26th October, 2012 and is mandated with effectively managing the road transport sub-sector, minimizing road traffic accidents and loss of lives resulting therefrom.

The Authority invites applications from suitably qualified persons for attachment positions.

Qualifications

For consideration for industrial attachment, a candidate should be:-

A continuing student in a recognized institution undertaking Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma course in any discipline;

Kenyan youth between the age of 18 and 30 years;

Unemployed;

A person of unquestionable integrity; and

Goal oriented, dynamic, self-driven and diligent.

Other requirements that successful candidates will be expected to provide are:

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct;

Personal Accident Insurance and Valid Medical Insurance Cover e.g. NHIF;

Copy of KRA PIN Certificate;

Copy of ID Card or Passport

NSSF Registration Certificate

Copy of ATM Card

Current and updated CV.

Copy of KCSE Certificate

The attachment will be for a non-renewable period of three (3) months.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter together with copies of the following documents so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 22nd January 2020.

Curriculum vitae;

Academic and professional certificates;

National ID card; and

Recommendation or reference letter from the university or institution attended

Director General

National Transport and Safety Authority

Hill Park Plaza, Upper Hill Road

P.O. Box, 3602 -00506

NAIROBI.

NTSA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability, women and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Internal Audit Manager

(GRADE NTSA 4) – REF: NTSA/01/2020/01

The officeholder will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Internal Audit for effective management of the Audit Department operations, coordination and implementation of audit policies, procedures, norms and standards.

Responsibilities

Carry out regular risk assurance, quality control and compliance tests on the Authority’s operating systems, policies and procedures and make necessary recommendations;

Manage the audit section operations effectively, coordinate and implement audit policies, procedures, norms and standards;

Design audit strategies, policies and procedures that ensure the organization’s compliance in line with its strategy;

Develop and implement audit schedules and programs; review adequacy of existing control systems and recommend measures to enhance them;

Document audit procedures, including identifying and defining issues, developing criteria, reviewing and analyzing evidence, and documenting processes and procedures;

Identify, develop and document audit issues and recommendations; coordinate and liaise with external auditors of the authority to ensure external audits and financial reporting processes are efficient and effective;

Conduct appropriate (governance and performance) assessment exercises so as to streamline the Authority’s performance and governance processes; and

Oversee the development of the annual audit plan.

Qualifications

At least ten (10) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a middle management position in a large organization;

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Economics or a related field from a recognized institution;

Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), Accounting, Finance or in a related discipline from a recognized institution;

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination; Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA);

A Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Attended and successfully completed a certificate course in Public Financial Management from a recognized institution;

Registered member of ICPAK, and IIA or ISACA in good standing;

Computer proficiency; and

Fulfilled requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Candidates interested in the above position are expected to obtain and submit the following documents together with their applications:

Clearance Certificate from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the Job Ref. No. on both the application and envelope to the address below, enclosing CVs with full details of educational background and professional qualifications. The application should also have copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and the National ID card. Applications may be deposited at the Authority’s Head Office, Hill Park building, Ground Floor, Upper Hill Road, Nairobi, in the application box or posted to:

The Director General

National Transport and Safety Authority

Hill Park Plaza, Upper Hill Road

P.O. Box, 3602 -00506

NAIROBI.

All applications should be received not later than 5:00pm on Friday 31st January, 2020.