Industrial Attachment
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is a State Corporation established through an Act of Parliament; Act Number 33 of 26th October, 2012 and is mandated with effectively managing the road transport sub-sector, minimizing road traffic accidents and loss of lives resulting therefrom.
The Authority invites applications from suitably qualified persons for attachment positions.
Qualifications
For consideration for industrial attachment, a candidate should be:-
- A
continuing student in a recognized institution undertaking Bachelor’s
Degree or Diploma course in any discipline;
- Kenyan
youth between the age of 18 and 30 years;
- Unemployed;
- A
person of unquestionable integrity; and
- Goal
oriented, dynamic, self-driven and diligent.
Other requirements that successful candidates will be expected to provide are:
- Valid
Certificate of Good Conduct;
- Personal
Accident Insurance and Valid Medical Insurance Cover e.g. NHIF;
- Copy
of KRA PIN Certificate;
- Copy
of ID Card or Passport
- NSSF
Registration Certificate
- Copy
of ATM Card
- Current
and updated CV.
- Copy
of KCSE Certificate
The attachment will be for a non-renewable period of three (3) months.
How To Apply
Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter together with copies of the following documents so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 22nd January 2020.
- Curriculum
vitae;
- Academic
and professional certificates;
- National
ID card; and
- Recommendation
or reference letter from the university or institution attended
Director General
National Transport and Safety Authority
Hill Park Plaza, Upper Hill Road
P.O. Box, 3602 -00506
NAIROBI.
NTSA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability, women and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Internal Audit Manager
(GRADE NTSA 4) – REF: NTSA/01/2020/01
The officeholder will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Internal Audit for effective management of the Audit Department operations, coordination and implementation of audit policies, procedures, norms and standards.
Responsibilities
- Carry
out regular risk assurance, quality control and compliance tests on the
Authority’s operating systems, policies and procedures and make necessary
recommendations;
- Manage
the audit section operations effectively, coordinate and implement audit
policies, procedures, norms and standards;
- Design
audit strategies, policies and procedures that ensure the organization’s
compliance in line with its strategy;
- Develop
and implement audit schedules and programs; review adequacy of existing
control systems and recommend measures to enhance them;
- Document
audit procedures, including identifying and defining issues, developing
criteria, reviewing and analyzing evidence, and documenting processes and
procedures;
- Identify,
develop and document audit issues and recommendations; coordinate and
liaise with external auditors of the authority to ensure external audits
and financial reporting processes are efficient and effective;
- Conduct
appropriate (governance and performance) assessment exercises so as to
streamline the Authority’s performance and governance processes; and
- Oversee
the development of the annual audit plan.
Qualifications
- At
least ten (10) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must
have been at a middle management position in a large organization;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Economics or a related
field from a recognized institution;
- Master’s
Degree in Business Administration (MBA), Accounting, Finance or in a
related discipline from a recognized institution;
- Passed
Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination;
Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered
Financial Analyst (CFA);
- A
Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized
institution;
- Attended
and successfully completed a certificate course in Public Financial
Management from a recognized institution;
- Registered
member of ICPAK, and IIA or ISACA in good standing;
- Computer
proficiency; and
- Fulfilled
requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.
Candidates interested in the above position are expected to obtain and submit the following documents together with their applications:
- Clearance
Certificate from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance
Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax
Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Clearance
from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and
- Clearance
from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
How To Apply
Qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the Job Ref. No. on both the application and envelope to the address below, enclosing CVs with full details of educational background and professional qualifications. The application should also have copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and the National ID card. Applications may be deposited at the Authority’s Head Office, Hill Park building, Ground Floor, Upper Hill Road, Nairobi, in the application box or posted to:
The Director General
National Transport and Safety Authority
Hill Park Plaza, Upper Hill Road
P.O. Box, 3602 -00506
NAIROBI.
All applications should be received not later than 5:00pm on Friday 31st January, 2020.
NTSA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Youth, Women and Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
