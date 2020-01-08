The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is a State Corporation established by an Act of Parliament in 1990, under the Ministry of Health, entrusted with the role of training various disciplines in the health sector to serve the interests of East Africa and beyond. The College has 68 Campuses strategically located in various parts of the country.

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan labour market, KMTC is committed to providing opportunities to the youth to acquire workplace experience in order to enhance their employment and/or professional development.

Suitably qualified candidates from Universities and Colleges are encouraged to apply for a three (3) months Industrial Attachment in various areas such as;-

Corporate Communication

Library /Information Science.

Governance/ Legal.

Legal Services

Procurement

Human Resource Management

Finance & Accounts

Successful applicants will be posted to KMTC Head Quarters or any of the following Campuses across the country: –

Bomet, Bondo, Bungoma, Busia, Chuka, Chwele, Eldoret, Embu, Garissa, Gatundu, Homabay, Isiolo, Iten, Kabarnet, Kakamega, Kapenguria, Kapkatet, Kaptumo, Karen, Karuri, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitale, Kitui, Kombewa, Kuria, Kwale, Lake Victoria, Lamu, Lodwar, Loitoktok, Lugari, Machakos, Makindu, Makueni, Mandera, Manza, Mathare, Meru, Migori, Molo, Mombasa, Mosoriot, Msambweni, Murang’a, Mwingi, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyahururu, Nyamache, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Othaya, Port Reitz, Rachuonyo, Rera, Siaya, Sigowet, Taveta, Tana River, Thika, Ugenya, Vihiga, Voi, Wajir and Webuye

Basic Requirements

Application Letter;

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Should be a continuing student from a recognized Institution;

Recommendation letter from the Learning Institution and a copy of valid student ID;

Copies of academic transcripts;

Copy of National Identification card;

Personal accident insurance to cover for personal risks lasting for at least three (3) months;

Medical insurance cover by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance firm.

How To Apply

Applications are open throughout the year. Applicants should indicate preferred Campus of placement and address their requests to: –

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KENYA MEDICAL TRAINING COLLEGE

P.O BOX 30195- 00100