Masii Medical Centre is situated in Masii town as a 24 hour In / Outpatient facility with the aim of responding to the needs of the patients.

The facility is licensed to offer quality services ranging from Dental, Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Maternity services among others.

We have the following opportunity:

Hospital Administrator

This position is responsible for the administration of all the operations in the Centre.

Under the general guidance of the Director, he/she is responsible for the development, implementation, and monitoring compliance with administrative policies, procedures, regulations, and standards that ensure effective service delivery for all support services in the Centre.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure that the Centre’s values are reflected in the provision of services

· Coordinate the development and implementation of the Centre’s strategic and business plans.

· Provide leadership and accountability in the management of services (human resources, facilities, equipment and supplies) for the Centre and ensure prudent use of resources entrusted.

· Provide overall guidance and direction to the Management and all Branches on all services.

· Proactively develop positive employee relations, maintaining professional standards; and promote teamwork, mutual respect, and effective communication.

· Provide overall coordination on development, review and monitoring mechanisms of policies, procedures, regulations and standards for the Centre.

· Mange all complaints (from staff, patients, patients, etc.) effectively and efficiently, and ensure timely update to the Management.





Registered Clinical Officer

Provide efficient, effective, quality clinical services to patients following established treatment protocols.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide comprehensive and good quality clinical services to patients.

· Take/review the patient’s history to ascertain the right clinical examinations and treatment.

· Diagnose and institute appropriate treatment, write prescriptions, and carry out other treatment activities while ensuring that established treatment protocols are effectively followed.

· Ensure effective clinical procedures, rules, regulations which are consistent with organization procedures.

· Perform minor surgical operations.

· Participate in outreaches or other activities such as health talks or community programs.

· Ensure that the clinic environment is safe and complies with infection control standards.

· Actively participate in clinical training programs, including on-job trainings and skills building.





Nurses (KRCHN)

The position is responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing and assuming responsibility and accountability for the delivery of quality nursing care and services in the hospital.

Under the general guidance of other medical staff, the incumbent will ensure compliance with all relevant regulatory guidelines, standards and protocols relating to nursing practice.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure effective management of the process of receiving, registration, triaging and examination of patients

· Participate fully in the overall patient care.

· Examine patients and have all lab tests done and results carefully read; and interpret reports, investigations and make nursing diagnosis appropriately.

· Ensure that progress reports on the patients’ condition are well maintained.

· Work closely with other nurses and the medical staff in providing advice to patients concerning diet, hygiene, and how/methods for taking the medicines.

· Dispose of hazardous and non-hazardous waste in line with established procedures.





Laboratory Technologist

The purpose of this position is to carry out sampling, testing, measuring, recording and analyzing of results as part of a medical team while adhering to correct procedures and health and safety guidelines.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide medical laboratory diagnostic and therapeutic information, products, and services by establishing specimen preparation procedures; developing and implementing analytical procedures; evaluating laboratory information; reporting results according to protocols mandated by the hospital and professional procedures.

· Establish and implement written operating procedures and protocols for the laboratory and ensure compliance with the same.

· Maintain medical laboratory equipment performance by establishing quality standards; developing operations, quality, and troubleshooting procedures; ensuring staff compliance; certifying instrument performance; arranging equipment replacement, service, and repair.

· Conduct chemical analyses of body fluids, such as blood and urine, using microscope or automatic analyzer to detect abnormalities or diseases and enter findings into computer.





Pharmacy Technologist

The position is responsible for preparing medications by reviewing and interpreting physician orders, detecting therapeutic incompatibilities; dispensing medications by compounding, packaging, and labeling pharmaceuticals and controlling medications by monitoring drug therapies and advising on any side effects.

Key Responsibilities

· Receive written prescription or refill requests and verify that the information is complete and accurate.

· Maintain proper storage and security conditions for drugs.

· Fill bottles with prescribed medications and type affix labels.

· Establish and maintain patient profiles, including lists of medications taken by individual patients.

· Order, label and store incoming supplies, verify quantities against invoices and inform supervisors of stock needs and shortages.

· Dispense medications and pharmaceutical supplies to patients, nursing stations and other departments.

· Maintains pharmacy inventory by checking pharmaceutical stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed medications and supplies; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; removing outdated drugs.





Radiographer

The position is responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing and assuming responsibility and accountability for the provision of efficient, speedy, and accurate radiology services.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure compliance with policies, operating/administrative procedures, and systems established for the Radiology Department.

· Ensure delivery of comprehensive and good quality radiology services to patients by all radiology staff.

· Provide effective management to the day-to-day operations of the Radiology Department.

· Ensure that Radiology Department is supplied with adequate supplies and consumables to facilitate its service delivery effectively.

· Receive written requests for radiology services and verify that the information is complete and accurate.

· Perform diagnostic imaging examinations like x rays, ultrasound, and mammography as may be required.

· Produce x-ray films (radiographs) for use in diagnosing medical problems.

· Prepare patients for radiologic examinations by explaining the procedure, assist them to prepare for the procedure, position them appropriately for the procedure, and observe them to ensure safety and comfort during procedures.

· Prevent unnecessary exposure to radiation and ensure the use of radiation protective devices by workers and visitors accessing exposed areas.





Patient Assistant

· Collaborating with all members of the hospital in creating an efficient, safe and friendly environment for healthcare delivery

· Identifies patient care requirements by establishing personal rapport and providing psychological support

· Taking and documenting vital signs and weight measurements

· Transporting patients within the facility if needed





Billing Clerks

· Close liaison with the credit controller in charge and the cashier Department so that credit issues are resolved smoothly.

· Checking customer’s credit situation and liaison with the insurance companies

· Dealing with internal queries about payments, ensuring customers pay on time

· Chase overdue invoices by telephone, email & letter within agreed timescales

· Provide accurate advice on billing queries

· Respond promptly and completely to both client and internal enquiries

· Allocation of bulk payments to individual bills

· Undertake account reconciliations as required

Requirements

· Degree / Diploma in area of interest

· Must be registered and licensed by relevant bodies

· A member of a professional body where applicable

How to Apply