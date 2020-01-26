Position: Chief Manager, Prosecution
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Establish
effective organizational and administrative processes to support
prosecution
- Establish
effective liaison and manage stakeholders in the criminal justice system,
both local and international.
- Spearhead
the formulation of prosecution policies
- Carry
out legal research and review of legislation to support effective
prosecution
- Representing
the Authority in tax criminal prosecutions.
- Ensure
compliance with the key prosecutorial instruments including the national
prosecution policy; the code of conduct & ethics for prosecutors and
the KRA prosecution policy.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Law from an accredited university
- A
postgraduate diploma in Law
- Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya
- Possess
a valid Practising Certificate from Law Society Kenya
- Higher
degree, professional tax training and computer literacy will be an added
advantage
- Minimum
seven (7) years post admission experience in prosecution and criminal law
practise, three (3) of which should be in management position in a
comparable organization.
- Higher
degree of ethical conduct
- Leadership
and business acumen
- Organizational,
business and environmental awareness
- Conceptual
and analytical skills
- Interpersonal
and people management skills
- Verbal
and written communication skills
- Motivated,
dynamic and team player
- Ability
to build and maintain relationships
Position: Chief Manager, Quality
Grade: KRA 7
Department: STRATEGY, INNOVATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Division: CORPORATE RISK MANAGEMENT DIVISION
Location/Work Station: HEAD OFFICE, TIMES TOWER
Reports to: DC – CRMD
Responsibilities
- Plan
and formulate strategies: negotiate for annual performance contracts and
signing of the same with the head of division, budgeting, review of the
annual procurement plan as well as the annual training plan.
- Directing,
controlling, appraising and motivating staff.
- Negotiating
performance targets and signing performance contract with the Deputy
Commissioner, Corporate Risk management Division.
- Formulate
and develop Work-plans and aligning the same with the Authority’s
strategic objectives as stated in the corporate plan
- Ensure
maintenance and sustainability of the Authority’s ISO 9001 Certification.
- Formulate,
implement, monitor and control of the QMP budget to ensure utilization of
the funds as planned.
- Coordinate
the monitoring and evaluation of the QMS by checking compliance with the
requirements of the ISO 9001 standard and other internal standards
necessary for effective operation and control of the Authority’s processes.
- Coordination
of conducting of QMS Management Reviews by the departments, regions and
top management Team1).
- Make
recommendations to the Quality Management Representative (QMR) on matters
that may threaten the Authority’s ISO 9001 Certification for the purpose
of proactive interventions.
- Liaise
with relevant stakeholders on QMS Networking, Training, Awareness,
Certification and Surveillance Audits.
Qualifications
- Bachelors’
degree in economics, business administration, public policy, or any
relevant and equivalent qualification from recognized university.
- Masters
degree in economics, business administration, public policy or any
relevant and equivalent qualification from recognized university will be
an added advantage.
- Demonstrate
a clear understanding of QMS strategic leadership and management.
- At
least seven (7) years’ experience in dynamic QMS environment of a
multisite organization, 3 years of which should be at managerial level.
- Experience
in an automated QMS environment would be an added advantage.
- Must
have attended a senior level management course.
- Must
be a QMS Lead Auditor.
- Registration
with the International Register of Certificated Auditors (IRCA) and/ or
the Chartered Quality Institute.
- Compliance
to Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.
- Proficiency
in computer applications relevant to the business notably Q-Pulse.
- Strategic
thinking and analytical skills.
- Good
planning skills
- Time
management
- People
management skills
- Problem
solving skills
- Leadership
ability
- Communication
skills
- Negotiation
skills
- Conflict
management skills
- Customer
care skills
- Proactive
and self-driven with a capability of building teams.
Position: Chief Manager Litigation
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Oversees the Functions and Operations of the Litigation Section, provision of legal advice, preparation of legal documents and guiding litigation.
Responsibilities
- Formulate
and implement strategies for the Litigation Section.
- Manage
the pre-litigation process between KRA and other parties and render advice
to avoid unnecessary litigation.
- Manage
the Litigation function.
- Preparation
of the Section’s work plan and budgets.
- Manage
compliance with agreed systems and procedures to enhance efficient and
effective prevention and execution of business risks.
- Manage
research and review of legislation that impact on KRA and recommend any
necessary amendments.
- Manage
stakeholder engagements (External Counsel, Judiciary, DPP, EACC, AG).
- Manage
the preparation of Memoranda of Understanding, bilateral and multilateral
legal instruments with tax implications.
- Manage
post litigation revenue recovery on concluded cases by revenue
Departments.
- Manage
the drafting of pleadings and defenses.
- Promote
career and continuous professional development of staff in the Section.
- Manage
the general performance of staff in the Section.
Qualifications
- Master’s
degree in a relevant discipline.
- Bachelor’s
degree in Law (LLB).
- A
Post graduate diploma in Law.
- Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya.
- Possess
a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).
- Computer
literate.
- Leadership,
Management and Governance courses.
- 7
years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice,
3 of which should be in a management position in a comparable
organization.
- Strong
administrative, managerial and leadership skills
- Excellent
decision making skills and capabilities
- Excellent
planning, organizational and analytical skills
- Resilient,
focused and results oriented.
- Excellent
oral and written communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.
- Motivated,
dynamic and dedicated team player.
- Ability
to build and maintain strong relationships.
Position: Chief Manager, Financial Fraud Investigations
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Ensure
consistent interpretation and uniform application of the relevant tax laws
in Tax crimes investigation;
- Provide
strategic leadership in management of investigations operations and
revenue collection in the Division
- Management
of any tax dispute that may arise in accordance with the established
procedures
- Developing
annual investigations work plan and monitoring its implementation
- Interpretation,
implementation and application of policy decisions affecting custom laws,
departmental revenue and operations in general, staff development and
deployment
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in law, business administration, economics or related disciplines
from a recognised university
- Masters
degree in relevant field such as business administration or economics from
a recognised university
- Professional
qualification in any relevant discipline will be an added advantage
- Wide
knowledge and experience in domestic tax and custom law and
administration. Must have at least seven (7) years of service in tax
administration environment, three (3) of which should be at managerial
level
- Experience
in tax investigations operations will be an added advantage
- Strong
leadership skills
- Possess
good organisation, planning and analytical skills
- Impeccable
bias for strategic thinking action orientation
- Focused
and result driven individual
- Interpersonal
skills
- Communication
skills
- Positive
attitude
- High
integrity
- Team
player
Position: Deputy Commissioner, Conveyance and Legal Research
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Oversees the Functions and Operations of the Conveyance and Legal Research Division, providing and guiding all legal advice on matters affecting the Authority, preparation of legal documents, vetting of fiscal budget proposals, provision of conveyance and legal research services.
Responsibilities
- Guide
formulation and oversee implementation of strategies for the Conveyance
and Legal Research
- Lead
and Manage the Conveyance and Legal Research
- Oversee
the preparation of the Division’s work plan and budgets.
- Review
and advise management on legal implications of internal policies and
procedures referred for advise.
- Monitor
compliance with agreed systems and procedures to enhance efficient and
effective prevention and execution of business risks.
- Interpret
relevant legislation and advise Management and relevant Departments on
changes in Law.
- Provide
guidance in research and review of legislation that impact on KRA and
recommend any necessary amendments.
- Collaborate
and manage stakeholder engagements.
- Make
legislative proposals on amendments of fiscal laws.
- Guide
the preparation of Memoranda of Understanding, bilateral and multilateral
legal instruments with tax implications.
- Promote
career and continuous professional development of staff in the Division.
- Monitor
the general performance of staff in the Division.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Law (LLB).
- A
Post graduate diploma in Law.
- Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya.
- Possess
a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).
- Computer
literate.
- Leadership,
Management and Governance courses.
- Master’s
degree in a relevant discipline will be an added advantage.
- 12
years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice,
6 of which should be in a senior management position in a comparable
organization.
- Strong
administrative, managerial and leadership skills
- Excellent
decision making skills and capabilities
- Excellent
planning, organizational and analytical skills
- Resilient,
focused and results oriented.
- Excellent
oral and written communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.
- Motivated,
dynamic and dedicated team player.
- Ability
to build and maintain strong relationships.
Position: Chief Manager, International Tax Office
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Overall management of the International Tax function
Responsibilities
- Oversee
development and implementation of strategies that optimize revenue collection,
including accounting, monitoring and projections of Petroleum revenues
- Identify,
interpret and apply relevant international tax laws to enhance revenue
collection
- Effectively
plan and conduct successful Transfer pricing audits on Multinational enterprises
(MNEs) related party transactions – Technical capacity to identify risks,
plan and execute successful audits on Multinational enterprises.
- Spearhead
International Tax policy formulation – Knowledge of international
development is mandatory
- Proactively
engage MNEs with complex tax disputes to enhance resolution of disputes
- Application
of Double Tax Agreements signed by Kenya with other jurisdictions in line
with international tax laws
- Lead
engagement on Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP) to protect Kenya taxing
rights
- Oversee
development and implementation of measures that optimize staff capacity
and productivity in the unit/area
Qualifications
- A
Bachelors degree in a relevant field such as Accounting, Business
Administration or Economics from a recognized university
- A
Masters degree is an added advantage
- Certification
in Accounting or Auditing (CPA, ACCA) is an added advantage
- Training
in Customs Tax Administration is an added advantage
- Atleast
seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must
have been at a management level
- Hold
excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Possess
good organization, planning and analytical skills with proven ability in
creativity and innovation
- Focused
and results oriented person
- Motivated,
dynamic and dedicated team player
- Strong
administrative, managerial and leadership skills
- Possess
good organization, planning and analytical skills with proven ability in
creativity and innovation
- Focused
and results oriented person
Position: Chief Manager, Logistics and Service Department
Position: Chief manager
Grade: KRA – 7
Department: Corporate Support Services Department
Division: Facilities & Logistics Services
Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi
Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services
Supervisee: Direct Reports: Managers (Transport Logistics, Service Management & Contract Coordination)
Indirect Reports: F&LS Regional Transport Logistics Managers,
Job description
Primary responsibilities include management of all Logistics and Transport services, Outsourced services and F&LS ancillary services.
Responsibilities
- Formulation
and enforcement of strategies, policies, procedures and Unit’s work plan.
- Provide
efficient transport logistical support to the Authority.
- Ensure
regular inspection and maintenance of vehicles and related equipment.
- Coordination
of outsourced services and adherence to SLAs.
- Effective
management of administrative services (insurance, cleaning, courier,
catering, parking, telephone services among other ancillary services.
- Assets
appraisals and disposal management in liaison with other relevant
departments
- Fleet
Strategies
Qualifications
- A
Degree in Engineering, Logistics or Business Management
- Membership
of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.
- At
least seven (7) years’ experience in managing logistics operations and
administrative services in a busy public or commercial environment, three
(3) of which should be at management level.
- Ability
to provide strategic leadership
- Knowledge
on Logistics & Transport
- Project/Operations
management.
- Ability
to carry out financial and technical appraisal of projects.
- High
levels of commercial acumen.
- Ability
to build and maintain relationships with third parties and staff –
stakeholder engagement.
- Good
communication and customer care skills
Position: Chief Manager, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Grade: KRA 7
Department: Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management (SIRM)
Division: Research, Knowledge Management and Corporate Planning (RKM&CP)
Location/Work Station: Times Tower, Nairobi
Reports to: Deputy Commissioner, RKM&CP
Direct Reports: Manager Planning, Manager Monitoring and Evaluation
Job description
Lead the Corporate Planning process and monitor implementation of strategic initiatives, policies and programs.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate
Corporate Planning function in the Authority: development of corporate
plans, annual plans and departmental strategies,
- Coordinate
monitoring and evaluation on implementation KRA’s Corporate plan, annual
Plans, policies and programs,
- Coordinate
development and monitoring of revenue enhancement initiatives,
- Guide
field evaluations and impact assessments of various projects in the
corporate plan,
- Advise
management on strategic direction and realistic strategic initiatives,
- Act
as liaison person with external parties on matters relating to Corporate
Planning activities,
- prepare
and present Board papers and management reports,
- Administration,
organisation, and control of the staff in the section,
- Deputizing
the Deputy Commissioner
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in economics, statistics or a business related course,
- Master’s
Degree in Economics, Public Policy & Administration, project
management,, Statistics or related field from a recognized university,
- Computer
literacy in relevant computer packages such as Microsoft Office and SPSS
- Specialist
Training and Membership to professional Association
- At
least seven (7) years of post-graduate experience with at least three (3)
years at managerial level
- At
least 5 years’ experience in strategy formulation, monitoring and
evaluation
- Knowledge
in tax administration
- Ability
to provide strategic leadership
- Negotiation
and people management skills
- Strong
Analytical skills
- Coaching
and mentoring skills
- Good
communication and interpersonal skills
Position: Chief Manager, Post Clearance Audit
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Providing strategic leadership in the management of Post Clearance Audit (PCA).
Responsibilities
- Oversee
development and implementation of strategies that optimize revenue
collection, including accounting, monitoring and projections of revenues
- Development
of PCA policies, procedure manuals and benchmarks and monitoring the
implementation.
- Provide
practical and technical support in PCA through the analysis of all
relevant trader information to ascertain risk levels for compliance audits
- Prepare
the annual PCA plan and provide guidance for the preparation and
conducting of post clearance audits.
- Provide
oversight and actively participate in post clearance audits at client
premises including documenting and analyzing selected entities automated
systems and business process flows related to financial transactions,
stock control and supply chain security controls
- Prepare
detailed audit work papers that clearly identifies the work performed,
including the nature, timing, extent, and results of the procedures
performed, the purpose and source of the information obtained, and the
conclusions the auditors reached, in accordance with PCA standards
- Review
formal PCA reports with recommendations, participate in PCA Close-Out
interviews, review post-report feedback and follow-up with clients to
assist with improving internal control systems.
- Coordinate
and Conduct trader awareness and change management sessions to prepare them
for PCA
- Oversee
development and implementation of measures that optimize staff capacity
and productivity in the unit/area.
Qualifications
- A
Bachelors degree in a relevant field such as Accounting, Business
Administration or Economics from a recognized university
- A
Masters degree is an added advantage
- Certification
in Accounting or Auditing (CPA, ACCA) is an added advantage
- Training
in Customs Tax Administration is an added advantage
- Atleast
seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must
have been at a management level.
- Demonstrate
strong managerial, administrative and leadership skills
- Demonstrate
professional competence and ability to manage and control a large number
of staff
- Excellent
oral and written communication skills, to convey conceptual and complex
ideas and information
- Demonstrate
ability to function independently and on own initiative
- Effective
Organizational and Planning skills
Position: Chief Manager, Audit
Grade: KRA 7
Department: Internal Audit
Division: Quality Compliance
Section / Unit: Quality Compliance
Location / Work station: Times Towers, Nairobi
Job description
The job holder is responsible for providing independent and objective assurance on the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls and governance processes to support achievement of the business goals and objectives and conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2008/2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Standard.
Responsibilities
- Manages
staff within the quality compliance division with regards to task
allocation and supervision.
- Coordinate
identification of key risks to business objectives, controls and
documentation of audit tests.
- Lead
and coordinate development of the Annual Audit Work Plan (AAWP) for the
quality compliance division to ensure that audits are planned and managed.
- Provide
thought leadership in the development and implementation of internal audit
strategies, policies and procedures to achieve Business strategic
objectives in the quality compliance division.
- Develop,
deploy and retain talent including completing performance appraisals,
personal development, succession plans, mentor and coach staff within the
quality compliance division and on a timely basis and in accordance with
the established performance management system.
- Review
audit reports to ensure they meet the required quality standards for
reporting to Management and the Audit Committee of the Board.
- Review
application of audit procedures and methodology and general accepted
auditing standards to reviews to ensure adequacy of internal controls,
compliance with policies, procedures and professional best practices.
- Preparation
of divisional monthly performance reports and quarterly performance
evaluation reports.
- Lead
and coordinate preparation of the quality compliance division annual
budgets and monitor their implementation.
- Coordinate
the conduct of Quality Management System internal audits in KRA in
accordance with ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 standards and KRA
Quality Management System requirements.
- Provide
assurance on the conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System
to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013
Standards and Quality Management System requirements established by
the Authority.
- Preparation
of Audit committee papers.
- Develop
accountability structures and monitor the performance indicators for
quality compliance division.
- Review
audit files in the Audit management system (Teammate) for completeness and
quality of work. Make suggestions for improvements and communicate with
audit managers.
- Review
scope of audits, allocation of resources, deadlines and terms of reference
for each review in the respective units within the quality compliance
division.
- Report
on implementation of the quality compliance division AAWP.
- Provide
advisory/consultancy support across the Authority.
- Keep
abreast with legislative issues and new audit regulations/trends.
- Review
adequacy of key corporate arrangements such as Anti-fraud and Corruption
strategy and Corporate plan.
- Assist
in the development of the departmental risk register.
- Report
on the implementation status of Kenya National audit Office (KENAO) audit
recommendations.
- Report
on the implementation status of internal audit recommendations.
- Provide
evidence to support the department’s/ Board performance contract obligations
related to Quality Management System and other compliance requirements.
- Act
as a primary client liaison with KENAO on quality compliance division
audit queries.
- Development
of quality compliance division budget.
- Approval
of quality compliance division expenditures.
- Responsibility
for Physical Assets
- Responsible
for physical assets assigned by the institution.
- Provides
oversight for the physical assets assigned to the division.
- Makes
strategic, operational and financial decisions.
- Plan
the work of subordinates.
- Assign
work to subordinates.
- Monitor
subordinates work performance.
- Appraise/evaluate
subordinates performance.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Tax, commerce, accounting, finance, business administration or
related field.
- Professional
Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies
- CIA
or CISA, CPA or ACCA, Membership of ICPAK, ISACA or IIA, ISO 9001/QMS Lead
Auditor
- At
least seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which
must have been at a management level
- Analytical
skills
- Organizational
skills
- Computer
proficient
- Strategic
leadership
- Interpersonal
skills
- Time
management
- Communication
skills
- Team
player
- Critical
thinking
- Approvals
Position: Deputy Commissioner
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Provide leadership in the formulation and implementation of academic strategies, policies and standards at KESRA.
Responsibilities
- Developing
and supervising the Academic calendar and academic schedules of KESRA
- Supervision
of Teaching including planning for academic programs, preparation of
syllabuses and their regulations, timetables, examinations, research
processes, certificates and transcripts and graduation, library services
and students attachments and training of Academic staff. This role shall
be delivered through Campus Principals, chief managers and the Registrar and
other managers
- Supervision
of students affairs which include admissions, records, student welfare,
counselling and discipline
- Supervision
of academic support services which include library services, co-ordination
of the allocation of resources for academic purposes and safety in
teaching areas
- Supervision
of the academic staff appraisals
- Chairing
of the KESRA Academic Board
- Supervision
of other boards under the office of the DC (A&SA) including Campus
Academic Boards
- Chairing
of the KESRA Academic Disciplinary committees
- Oversee
the Research and Consultancy section and ensuring that projects under
taken generate income and build positive image for KESRA
Qualifications
- Must
possess an earned doctorate in a relevant field,
- Must
have at least Eight (8) years work experience in a similar environment of
which at least Five(5) years will have been at Senior management level
managing academic processes
- Membership
with a relevant professional body
- Should
have demonstrated academic leadership appropriate for this level.
- Proven
track record of exemplary work performance
- KRA
behavioural competencies
- Strong
communication and presentation skills
- Strategic
leadership and management
- Strong
business and external environment awareness
- Decision
making skills
- Focused
and result oriented individual
- Interpersonal
skills.
- Analytical
skills
- Positive
attitude
- High
integrity
- Team
Player
- Ability
to share and transfer knowledge to others and reuse shared knowledge.
Position: Chief Manager, Policy and Strategy
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Responsible for policy development and strategy formulation to ensure security/safety of personnel and assets.
Responsibilities
- Formulate
strategies, policies, procedures and work plans for the Division,
- Direct
surveillance, security investigations and preparation of reports on
crimes/incidences affecting KRA personnel and assets,
- Ensure
availability and management of outsourced security services providers,
- Coordinate
implementation of proactive security control measures and procedures in
the Authority,
- Manage
and develop staff in the Division.
Qualifications
- A
Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Security Management
- Training
in military or police security training.
- General
knowledge of Kenyan Laws and Government Regulations pertaining to law
enforcement.
- Experience
in investigations will be an added advantage
- At
least 7 years’ experience in the military, police force or in a large
organisation with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in a
large organisation with multiple facilities.
- Responds
flexibly to changing situations
- Acts
in line with legal, regulatory, professional and ethical standards
- Finds
creative ways to exploit opportunities and solve problems
- Pro-actively
adapts own style and approach to build rapport, and work with others more
effectively
Position: Chief Manager, Corporate Support Services
Location: Nairobi
Grade: KRA – 7
Organization: Kenya Revenue Authority
Department: Corporate Support Services Department
Division: Facilities & Logistics Services
Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services
Supervisee: Operations and Records Manager, Clerks of Work, Consultants and Contractors for contracted works.
Job description
Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to conception and inception of all major construction works for the authority, fulfilling the overall technical aspects involved in the development or redevelopment of commercially viable projects for the authority in its various currently owned properties.
Responsibilities
- Developing
projects proposals and briefs.
- Evaluating
feasibility analysis and project design.
- End
to end project cycle management.
- Developing
project details for costing and tendering
- Continuous
project monitoring and reporting.
- Development
of risk management plans for Construction and Property Development
- Development
& extension of property strategies
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Engineering, Architecture, and Building Economics.
- Membership
of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.
- At
least seven (7) years’ experience in Property Development, Construction
and Project Management, 3 of which should be at management level.
- Proven
experience in end-to-end construction management of complex projects and
property management.
- In-depth
knowledge of the building and construction process and understanding of
the public construction planning process.
- Ability
to do detailed financial analysis of pre, during and post development.
- Ability
to do detailed analysis of construction budgeting and financing
activities.
- High
levels of commercial acumen.
- Ability
to build and maintain strong relationships with third parties and staff –
stakeholder engagement.
- Good
communication and customer care skills.
Position: Chief Manager, Facilities & Logistics Services
Grade: KRA – 7
Department: Corporate Support Services Department
Division: Facilities & Logistics Services
Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi
Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services
Supervisee: Direct Reports: Managers – Facilities Technical Services and Property & Estates
Indirect Reports: F&LS Regional Representatives and Assistant Managers One Stop Border Posts
Job Description
Primary responsibilities managing of all the Authority’s movable and immovable assets and oversight for all works undertaken on the Authority’s properties.
Responsibilities
- Develop,
organize and control effective property and facility management systems
- Management
of utilities, properties and outsourced services
- Management
of leases and contracts
- Formulation
and enforcement of strategies, policies, procedures and Unit’s work plan
- Regular
review and evaluation of services provided and adherence to SLAs
- Assets
appraisals and disposal management in liaison with other relevant
departments
- Review
and approval of Bills of Quantities, drawings, proposals and RFPs for
works
- Maintenance
work
- Strategies
of maintenance & repair
- Utilities
Management
- Cost
management
- Management
of contractors
- Any
other responsibilities assigned.
Qualifications
- A
Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Civil), Quantity Survey, Architecture or
any related field.
- Valid
membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.
- At
least seven (7) years’ experience in a busy operations and maintenance
environment, Three (3) of which should be at management level.
- Ability
to provide strategic leadership
- In-depth
knowledge of building maintenance and repair.
- Project/operations
management.
- Ability
to carry out technical and financial appraisal of projects.
- High
levels of commercial acumen.
- Ability
to build and maintain relationships with staff and third parties and –
stakeholder engagement.
- Good
communication and customer care skills
Position: Chief Manger, ICT Infrastructure
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The Chief Manager, IT Infrastructure as the head of IT Infrastructure Section in ICT Division. The overall responsibility for this position include following functions:
Responsibilities
- Data
Centre Management;
- System
and Database Management;
- Infrastructure
Management, Design, and Planning;
- IT
Service Continuity, Availability, Capacity Planning and Service Monitoring
- Design
and implement short- and long-term strategic plans deliver network
capacity needed to meet existing and future KRA IT infrastructure
requirements.
- Develops,
implements, maintains policies, procedures, standards and associated
training plans for network resource administration and appropriate use.
- Responsible
for strategic planning, design and deployment IT infrastructure and
networks with support from vendors
- Plans,
acquires, and coordinates installation of in-house and remote hardware and
software tools across the organization’s network and approves all
upgrades.
- Spearhead
selection and implementation of suitable and cost effective technology
solutions for use in KRA
- Conduct
research and make recommendations on network products, services,
protocols, and standards in support of infrastructure procurement and
implementation in a cost effective manner
- Manages
and ensures optimal operation of all network hardware and equipment,
including routers, switches, UPSs, load balancers, security installations,
VOIP, IP telephony
- Responsible
for Corporate Data Centre(s) including recovery sites and data security
- Manage
and ensure effectiveness of security solutions, including firewalls,
anti-virus solutions, and intrusion detection systems.
- Tests
networks & servers performance and provide network performance
statistics and reports; develop strategies for maintaining network
infrastructure
- Responsible
for system and database administration for all business systems
- Provides
leadership in the development, testing and support of the enterprise risk
management program for business continuity and disaster recovery
- Conducts
IT infrastructure capacity planning, hardware and data centre equipment
replacement strategy, service availability and monitoring.
- Serves
as a liaison person between the Authority, regulatory authorities/agencies
and service providers on IT infrastructure and data networks aspects
- Documents
and maintains IT infrastructure assets inventory
- Manages
day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective
technical support, target setting and performance management.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information
Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any
other IT related field.
- Masters
degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems
or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
- Cisco
Certified Network Professional or Cisco Certified Internet Engineer
- Certified Data
Centre Professional
- Oracle
Certified Administrator
- Red
Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator
- Microsoft
certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)
- The
post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT
environment, with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in
large organisation
- Extensive
experience in Network, Data Centre and Database Management designs
- Excellent
knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Active Directory,
Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPSec, SAN, Virtualization,
Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, databases.
- Hands-on
experience troubleshooting hardware such as servers, routers, switches,
modems, network interface cards, databases and installing network cabling
and telephony systems
- Conversant
with programming languages such as Python, .Net, PHP.
- Knowledge
in budgeting and cost management
- Be
performance driven
- Demonstrate
capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles
- Honest
and of high integrity
- Be
resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player
- Good
understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.
- Have
strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Have
ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and
for long hours
- Strong
interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.
- Strong
abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable
solutions/products
- Ability
to prioritize and proactively execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
and make sound decisions in emergency situations.
- Ability
to present ideas in a user-friendly language
- Have
good negotiation skills
Position: Chief Manager, Service Management
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The Chief Manager, Service Management as the head of IT Service Management Section of ICT Division, is responsible for the following functions.
Responsibilities
- Overall
management of the 1st level support (ICT Service / Help Desk) and 2nd
second level support and problem management for end users in all KRA stations;
- Responsible
for end user devices, productivity tools, inventory and support
- Focal
point for all end user computing needs
- Strategies
and procedures necessary to effectively support the Authority’s corporate
objectives with respect to end user compute requirements and productivity
tools
- Responsible
for strategic planning, design and deployment of end user computing tools
and equipment across all KRA Offices
- Conducts
research on the level of usage, means of increasing usage on productivity
tools, advises management on suitable inexpensive tools for use in the
Authority
- Performs
cost-benefit and return on investment analysis on productivity tools
investments and advises management on suitable solutions
- Assesses,
approves, and administers all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades
- Ensures
implementation of IT best practices and KPIs for user support
- Negotiates
with service providers on favourable pricing to ensure maximum return on
investments
- Implements
cost reduction strategies including leasing options as well as
implementation of shared services
- Ensure
efficient ICT support to business operations in the outstations, in close
liaison with other ICT Sections
- Documents
and maintains end user compute assets inventory and supporting
documentation
- Develops
operational budgets for Service Management Section
- Advices
DC ICT on technical aspects pertaining to optimal utilisation of
resources, cost reduction strategies and better service delivery on end
user ICT services
- Manages
day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective
technical support, target setting and performance management.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information
Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any
other IT related field.
- Masters
degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems
or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
- Cisco
Certified Network Professional / Associate
- Microsoft
certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), Microsoft Certified
Solution Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MSSD)
- Red
Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator
- The
post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT
environment, with at least 3 year’s experience at managerial level in
large organisation
- Good
understanding leasing frameworks and pricing strategies
- Excellent
knowledge in Active Directory, Group Policies, centralised services for
printing, document sharing and controls, implementation and administration
of VDI
- Hands-on
experience and troubleshooting and problem solving on end user tools,
networks and other services accessible through the corporate network
- Knowledge
in protecting user data and information in line with applicable local
laws/regulations including known external data privacy practices
- Experience
in supporting IP telephony systems will be added advantage.
- Conversant
with programming Microsoft based programming and macros
- Knowledge
in budgeting and cost management
- Be
performance driven
- Demonstrate
capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles
- Honest
and of high integrity
- Be
resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player
- Good
understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.
- Have
strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Have
ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and
for long hours
- Strong
interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.
- Strong
abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable
solutions/products
- Ability
to prioritize and proactively execute tasks under high-pressure
environment and make sound decisions in emergency situations.
- Have
good negotiation skills.
