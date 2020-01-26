Position:

Chief Manager, Prosecution





Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Establish effective organizational and administrative processes to support prosecution

Establish effective liaison and manage stakeholders in the criminal justice system, both local and international.

Spearhead the formulation of prosecution policies

Carry out legal research and review of legislation to support effective prosecution

Representing the Authority in tax criminal prosecutions.

Ensure compliance with the key prosecutorial instruments including the national prosecution policy; the code of conduct & ethics for prosecutors and the KRA prosecution policy.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Law from an accredited university

A postgraduate diploma in Law

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

Possess a valid Practising Certificate from Law Society Kenya

Higher degree, professional tax training and computer literacy will be an added advantage

Minimum seven (7) years post admission experience in prosecution and criminal law practise, three (3) of which should be in management position in a comparable organization.

Higher degree of ethical conduct

Leadership and business acumen

Organizational, business and environmental awareness

Conceptual and analytical skills

Interpersonal and people management skills

Verbal and written communication skills

Motivated, dynamic and team player

Ability to build and maintain relationships





Position: Chief Manager, Quality

Grade: KRA 7

Department: STRATEGY, INNOVATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Division: CORPORATE RISK MANAGEMENT DIVISION

Location/Work Station: HEAD OFFICE, TIMES TOWER

Reports to: DC – CRMD

Responsibilities

Plan and formulate strategies: negotiate for annual performance contracts and signing of the same with the head of division, budgeting, review of the annual procurement plan as well as the annual training plan.

Directing, controlling, appraising and motivating staff.

Negotiating performance targets and signing performance contract with the Deputy Commissioner, Corporate Risk management Division.

Formulate and develop Work-plans and aligning the same with the Authority’s strategic objectives as stated in the corporate plan

Ensure maintenance and sustainability of the Authority’s ISO 9001 Certification.

Formulate, implement, monitor and control of the QMP budget to ensure utilization of the funds as planned.

Coordinate the monitoring and evaluation of the QMS by checking compliance with the requirements of the ISO 9001 standard and other internal standards necessary for effective operation and control of the Authority’s processes.

Coordination of conducting of QMS Management Reviews by the departments, regions and top management Team1).

Make recommendations to the Quality Management Representative (QMR) on matters that may threaten the Authority’s ISO 9001 Certification for the purpose of proactive interventions.

Liaise with relevant stakeholders on QMS Networking, Training, Awareness, Certification and Surveillance Audits.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in economics, business administration, public policy, or any relevant and equivalent qualification from recognized university.

Masters degree in economics, business administration, public policy or any relevant and equivalent qualification from recognized university will be an added advantage.

Demonstrate a clear understanding of QMS strategic leadership and management.

At least seven (7) years’ experience in dynamic QMS environment of a multisite organization, 3 years of which should be at managerial level.

Experience in an automated QMS environment would be an added advantage.

Must have attended a senior level management course.

Must be a QMS Lead Auditor.

Registration with the International Register of Certificated Auditors (IRCA) and/ or the Chartered Quality Institute.

Compliance to Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Proficiency in computer applications relevant to the business notably Q-Pulse.

Strategic thinking and analytical skills.

Good planning skills

Time management

People management skills

Problem solving skills

Leadership ability

Communication skills

Negotiation skills

Conflict management skills

Customer care skills

Proactive and self-driven with a capability of building teams.





Position: Chief Manager Litigation

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Oversees the Functions and Operations of the Litigation Section, provision of legal advice, preparation of legal documents and guiding litigation.

Responsibilities

Formulate and implement strategies for the Litigation Section.

Manage the pre-litigation process between KRA and other parties and render advice to avoid unnecessary litigation.

Manage the Litigation function.

Preparation of the Section’s work plan and budgets.

Manage compliance with agreed systems and procedures to enhance efficient and effective prevention and execution of business risks.

Manage research and review of legislation that impact on KRA and recommend any necessary amendments.

Manage stakeholder engagements (External Counsel, Judiciary, DPP, EACC, AG).

Manage the preparation of Memoranda of Understanding, bilateral and multilateral legal instruments with tax implications.

Manage post litigation revenue recovery on concluded cases by revenue Departments.

Manage the drafting of pleadings and defenses.

Promote career and continuous professional development of staff in the Section.

Manage the general performance of staff in the Section.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in a relevant discipline.

Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB).

A Post graduate diploma in Law.

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Possess a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).

Computer literate.

Leadership, Management and Governance courses.

7 years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice, 3 of which should be in a management position in a comparable organization.

Strong administrative, managerial and leadership skills

Excellent decision making skills and capabilities

Excellent planning, organizational and analytical skills

Resilient, focused and results oriented.

Excellent oral and written communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.

Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships.





Position: Chief Manager, Financial Fraud Investigations

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Ensure consistent interpretation and uniform application of the relevant tax laws in Tax crimes investigation;

Provide strategic leadership in management of investigations operations and revenue collection in the Division

Management of any tax dispute that may arise in accordance with the established procedures

Developing annual investigations work plan and monitoring its implementation

Interpretation, implementation and application of policy decisions affecting custom laws, departmental revenue and operations in general, staff development and deployment

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in law, business administration, economics or related disciplines from a recognised university

Masters degree in relevant field such as business administration or economics from a recognised university

Professional qualification in any relevant discipline will be an added advantage

Wide knowledge and experience in domestic tax and custom law and administration. Must have at least seven (7) years of service in tax administration environment, three (3) of which should be at managerial level

Experience in tax investigations operations will be an added advantage

Strong leadership skills

Possess good organisation, planning and analytical skills

Impeccable bias for strategic thinking action orientation

Focused and result driven individual

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Positive attitude

High integrity

Team player





Position: Deputy Commissioner, Conveyance and Legal Research

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Oversees the Functions and Operations of the Conveyance and Legal Research Division, providing and guiding all legal advice on matters affecting the Authority, preparation of legal documents, vetting of fiscal budget proposals, provision of conveyance and legal research services.

Responsibilities

Guide formulation and oversee implementation of strategies for the Conveyance and Legal Research

Lead and Manage the Conveyance and Legal Research

Oversee the preparation of the Division’s work plan and budgets.

Review and advise management on legal implications of internal policies and procedures referred for advise.

Monitor compliance with agreed systems and procedures to enhance efficient and effective prevention and execution of business risks.

Interpret relevant legislation and advise Management and relevant Departments on changes in Law.

Provide guidance in research and review of legislation that impact on KRA and recommend any necessary amendments.

Collaborate and manage stakeholder engagements.

Make legislative proposals on amendments of fiscal laws.

Guide the preparation of Memoranda of Understanding, bilateral and multilateral legal instruments with tax implications.

Promote career and continuous professional development of staff in the Division.

Monitor the general performance of staff in the Division.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB).

A Post graduate diploma in Law.

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Possess a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).

Computer literate.

Leadership, Management and Governance courses.

Master’s degree in a relevant discipline will be an added advantage.

12 years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice, 6 of which should be in a senior management position in a comparable organization.

Strong administrative, managerial and leadership skills

Excellent decision making skills and capabilities

Excellent planning, organizational and analytical skills

Resilient, focused and results oriented.

Excellent oral and written communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.

Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships.





Position: Chief Manager, International Tax Office

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Overall management of the International Tax function

Responsibilities

Oversee development and implementation of strategies that optimize revenue collection, including accounting, monitoring and projections of Petroleum revenues

Identify, interpret and apply relevant international tax laws to enhance revenue collection

Effectively plan and conduct successful Transfer pricing audits on Multinational enterprises (MNEs) related party transactions – Technical capacity to identify risks, plan and execute successful audits on Multinational enterprises.

Spearhead International Tax policy formulation – Knowledge of international development is mandatory

Proactively engage MNEs with complex tax disputes to enhance resolution of disputes

Application of Double Tax Agreements signed by Kenya with other jurisdictions in line with international tax laws

Lead engagement on Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP) to protect Kenya taxing rights

Oversee development and implementation of measures that optimize staff capacity and productivity in the unit/area

Qualifications

A Bachelors degree in a relevant field such as Accounting, Business Administration or Economics from a recognized university

A Masters degree is an added advantage

Certification in Accounting or Auditing (CPA, ACCA) is an added advantage

Training in Customs Tax Administration is an added advantage

Atleast seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a management level

Hold excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Possess good organization, planning and analytical skills with proven ability in creativity and innovation

Focused and results oriented person

Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player

Strong administrative, managerial and leadership skills

Possess good organization, planning and analytical skills with proven ability in creativity and innovation

Focused and results oriented person





Position: Chief Manager, Logistics and Service Department

Position: Chief manager

Grade: KRA – 7

Department: Corporate Support Services Department

Division: Facilities & Logistics Services

Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi

Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services

Supervisee: Direct Reports: Managers (Transport Logistics, Service Management & Contract Coordination)

Indirect Reports: F&LS Regional Transport Logistics Managers,

Job description

Primary responsibilities include management of all Logistics and Transport services, Outsourced services and F&LS ancillary services.

Responsibilities

Formulation and enforcement of strategies, policies, procedures and Unit’s work plan.

Provide efficient transport logistical support to the Authority.

Ensure regular inspection and maintenance of vehicles and related equipment.

Coordination of outsourced services and adherence to SLAs.

Effective management of administrative services (insurance, cleaning, courier, catering, parking, telephone services among other ancillary services.

Assets appraisals and disposal management in liaison with other relevant departments

Fleet Strategies

Qualifications

A Degree in Engineering, Logistics or Business Management

Membership of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.

At least seven (7) years’ experience in managing logistics operations and administrative services in a busy public or commercial environment, three (3) of which should be at management level.

Ability to provide strategic leadership

Knowledge on Logistics & Transport

Project/Operations management.

Ability to carry out financial and technical appraisal of projects.

High levels of commercial acumen.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with third parties and staff – stakeholder engagement.

Good communication and customer care skills





Position: Chief Manager, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Grade: KRA 7

Department: Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management (SIRM)

Division: Research, Knowledge Management and Corporate Planning (RKM&CP)

Location/Work Station: Times Tower, Nairobi

Reports to: Deputy Commissioner, RKM&CP

Direct Reports: Manager Planning, Manager Monitoring and Evaluation

Job description

Lead the Corporate Planning process and monitor implementation of strategic initiatives, policies and programs.

Responsibilities

Coordinate Corporate Planning function in the Authority: development of corporate plans, annual plans and departmental strategies,

Coordinate monitoring and evaluation on implementation KRA’s Corporate plan, annual Plans, policies and programs,

Coordinate development and monitoring of revenue enhancement initiatives,

Guide field evaluations and impact assessments of various projects in the corporate plan,

Advise management on strategic direction and realistic strategic initiatives,

Act as liaison person with external parties on matters relating to Corporate Planning activities,

prepare and present Board papers and management reports,

Administration, organisation, and control of the staff in the section,

Deputizing the Deputy Commissioner

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in economics, statistics or a business related course,

Master’s Degree in Economics, Public Policy & Administration, project management,, Statistics or related field from a recognized university,

Computer literacy in relevant computer packages such as Microsoft Office and SPSS

Specialist Training and Membership to professional Association

At least seven (7) years of post-graduate experience with at least three (3) years at managerial level

At least 5 years’ experience in strategy formulation, monitoring and evaluation

Knowledge in tax administration

Ability to provide strategic leadership

Negotiation and people management skills

Strong Analytical skills

Coaching and mentoring skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills





Position: Chief Manager, Post Clearance Audit

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Providing strategic leadership in the management of Post Clearance Audit (PCA).

Responsibilities

Oversee development and implementation of strategies that optimize revenue collection, including accounting, monitoring and projections of revenues

Development of PCA policies, procedure manuals and benchmarks and monitoring the implementation.

Provide practical and technical support in PCA through the analysis of all relevant trader information to ascertain risk levels for compliance audits

Prepare the annual PCA plan and provide guidance for the preparation and conducting of post clearance audits.

Provide oversight and actively participate in post clearance audits at client premises including documenting and analyzing selected entities automated systems and business process flows related to financial transactions, stock control and supply chain security controls

Prepare detailed audit work papers that clearly identifies the work performed, including the nature, timing, extent, and results of the procedures performed, the purpose and source of the information obtained, and the conclusions the auditors reached, in accordance with PCA standards

Review formal PCA reports with recommendations, participate in PCA Close-Out interviews, review post-report feedback and follow-up with clients to assist with improving internal control systems.

Coordinate and Conduct trader awareness and change management sessions to prepare them for PCA

Oversee development and implementation of measures that optimize staff capacity and productivity in the unit/area.

Qualifications

A Bachelors degree in a relevant field such as Accounting, Business Administration or Economics from a recognized university

A Masters degree is an added advantage

Certification in Accounting or Auditing (CPA, ACCA) is an added advantage

Training in Customs Tax Administration is an added advantage

Atleast seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a management level.

Demonstrate strong managerial, administrative and leadership skills

Demonstrate professional competence and ability to manage and control a large number of staff

Excellent oral and written communication skills, to convey conceptual and complex ideas and information

Demonstrate ability to function independently and on own initiative

Effective Organizational and Planning skills





Position: Chief Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Oversee delivery of KESRA programs through the ‘campus’ infrastructure for revenue growth in line with the KESRA strategic plan.

Responsibilities

Oversee the implementation of Academic programs at the campus

Develop and implement Campus strategies to enhance revenue generation and growth

Oversee the preparation of budgets and annual procurement plans for the campus

Manage, direct and control all operational and financial activities at the campus

Overall responsible for management of facilities and equipment at campus level

Direct the preparation and submission of regular management reports

Responsible for business development at campus level

Chair the campus management board

Oversee stakeholder engagement at the campus level

Oversee implementation of Campus master plan

Oversee the implementation of corporate training at the campus –

Oversee the development of physical facilities –

Direct the preparation and submission of regular management reports

Develop, Motivate and Manage staff performance at the Campus

Leadership skills

Interpersonal skills

Organization skills

Decision making skills

Analytical skills

Focused and result oriented individual

Positive attitude

High integrity

Team Player

Qualifications

Must possess Master’s degree in a relevant field

At least 7 years work experience in a similar environment

Membership with a relevant professional body

Proven track record of exemplary work performance





Position: Chief Manager, Audit

Grade: KRA 7

Department: Internal Audit

Division: Quality Compliance

Section / Unit: Quality Compliance

Location / Work station: Times Towers, Nairobi

Job description

The job holder is responsible for providing independent and objective assurance on the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls and governance processes to support achievement of the business goals and objectives and conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2008/2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Standard.

Responsibilities

Manages staff within the quality compliance division with regards to task allocation and supervision.

Coordinate identification of key risks to business objectives, controls and documentation of audit tests.

Lead and coordinate development of the Annual Audit Work Plan (AAWP) for the quality compliance division to ensure that audits are planned and managed.

Provide thought leadership in the development and implementation of internal audit strategies, policies and procedures to achieve Business strategic objectives in the quality compliance division.

Develop, deploy and retain talent including completing performance appraisals, personal development, succession plans, mentor and coach staff within the quality compliance division and on a timely basis and in accordance with the established performance management system.

Review audit reports to ensure they meet the required quality standards for reporting to Management and the Audit Committee of the Board.

Review application of audit procedures and methodology and general accepted auditing standards to reviews to ensure adequacy of internal controls, compliance with policies, procedures and professional best practices.

Preparation of divisional monthly performance reports and quarterly performance evaluation reports.

Lead and coordinate preparation of the quality compliance division annual budgets and monitor their implementation.

Coordinate the conduct of Quality Management System internal audits in KRA in accordance with ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 standards and KRA Quality Management System requirements.

Provide assurance on the conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 Standards and Quality Management System requirements established by the Authority.

Preparation of Audit committee papers.

Develop accountability structures and monitor the performance indicators for quality compliance division.

Review audit files in the Audit management system (Teammate) for completeness and quality of work. Make suggestions for improvements and communicate with audit managers.

Review scope of audits, allocation of resources, deadlines and terms of reference for each review in the respective units within the quality compliance division.

Report on implementation of the quality compliance division AAWP.

Provide advisory/consultancy support across the Authority.

Keep abreast with legislative issues and new audit regulations/trends.

Review adequacy of key corporate arrangements such as Anti-fraud and Corruption strategy and Corporate plan.

Assist in the development of the departmental risk register.

Report on the implementation status of Kenya National audit Office (KENAO) audit recommendations.

Report on the implementation status of internal audit recommendations.

Provide evidence to support the department’s/ Board performance contract obligations related to Quality Management System and other compliance requirements.

Act as a primary client liaison with KENAO on quality compliance division audit queries.

Development of quality compliance division budget.

Approval of quality compliance division expenditures.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institution.

Provides oversight for the physical assets assigned to the division.

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions.

Plan the work of subordinates.

Assign work to subordinates.

Monitor subordinates work performance.

Appraise/evaluate subordinates performance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Tax, commerce, accounting, finance, business administration or related field.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

CIA or CISA, CPA or ACCA, Membership of ICPAK, ISACA or IIA, ISO 9001/QMS Lead Auditor

At least seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a management level

Analytical skills

Organizational skills

Computer proficient

Strategic leadership

Interpersonal skills

Time management

Communication skills

Team player

Critical thinking

Approvals





Position: Chief Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Oversee delivery of KESRA programs through the ‘campus’ infrastructure for revenue growth in line with the KESRA strategic plan.

Responsibilities

Oversee the implementation of Academic programs at the campus

Develop and implement Campus strategies to enhance revenue generation and growth

Oversee the preparation of budgets and annual procurement plans for the campus

Manage, direct and control all operational and financial activities at the campus

Overall responsible for management of facilities and equipment at campus level

Direct the preparation and submission of regular management reports

Responsible for business development at campus level

Chair the campus management board

Oversee stakeholder engagement at the campus level

Oversee implementation of Campus master plan

Oversee the implementation of corporate training at the campus –

Oversee the development of physical facilities –

Direct the preparation and submission of regular management reports

Develop, Motivate and Manage staff performance at the Campus

Leadership skills

Interpersonal skills

Organization skills

Decision making skills

Analytical skills

Focused and result oriented individual

Positive attitude

High integrity

Team Player

Qualifications

Must possess Master’s degree in a relevant field

At least 7 years work experience in a similar environment

Membership with a relevant professional body

Proven track record of exemplary work performance





Position: Deputy Commissioner

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Provide leadership in the formulation and implementation of academic strategies, policies and standards at KESRA.

Responsibilities

Developing and supervising the Academic calendar and academic schedules of KESRA

Supervision of Teaching including planning for academic programs, preparation of syllabuses and their regulations, timetables, examinations, research processes, certificates and transcripts and graduation, library services and students attachments and training of Academic staff. This role shall be delivered through Campus Principals, chief managers and the Registrar and other managers

Supervision of students affairs which include admissions, records, student welfare, counselling and discipline

Supervision of academic support services which include library services, co-ordination of the allocation of resources for academic purposes and safety in teaching areas

Supervision of the academic staff appraisals

Chairing of the KESRA Academic Board

Supervision of other boards under the office of the DC (A&SA) including Campus Academic Boards

Chairing of the KESRA Academic Disciplinary committees

Oversee the Research and Consultancy section and ensuring that projects under taken generate income and build positive image for KESRA

Qualifications

Must possess an earned doctorate in a relevant field,

Must have at least Eight (8) years work experience in a similar environment of which at least Five(5) years will have been at Senior management level managing academic processes

Membership with a relevant professional body

Should have demonstrated academic leadership appropriate for this level.

Proven track record of exemplary work performance

KRA behavioural competencies

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strategic leadership and management

Strong business and external environment awareness

Decision making skills

Focused and result oriented individual

Interpersonal skills.

Analytical skills

Positive attitude

High integrity

Team Player

Ability to share and transfer knowledge to others and reuse shared knowledge.





Position: Chief Manager, Policy and Strategy

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Responsible for policy development and strategy formulation to ensure security/safety of personnel and assets.

Responsibilities

Formulate strategies, policies, procedures and work plans for the Division,

Direct surveillance, security investigations and preparation of reports on crimes/incidences affecting KRA personnel and assets,

Ensure availability and management of outsourced security services providers,

Coordinate implementation of proactive security control measures and procedures in the Authority,

Manage and develop staff in the Division.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Security Management

Training in military or police security training .

General knowledge of Kenyan Laws and Government Regulations pertaining to law enforcement.

Experience in investigations will be an added advantage

At least 7 years’ experience in the military, police force or in a large organisation with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in a large organisation with multiple facilities.

Responds flexibly to changing situations

Acts in line with legal, regulatory, professional and ethical standards

Finds creative ways to exploit opportunities and solve problems

Pro-actively adapts own style and approach to build rapport, and work with others more effectively





Position: Chief Manager, Corporate Support Services

Location: Nairobi

Grade: KRA – 7

Organization: Kenya Revenue Authority

Department: Corporate Support Services Department

Division: Facilities & Logistics Services

Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services

Supervisee: Operations and Records Manager, Clerks of Work, Consultants and Contractors for contracted works.

Job description

Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to conception and inception of all major construction works for the authority, fulfilling the overall technical aspects involved in the development or redevelopment of commercially viable projects for the authority in its various currently owned properties.

Responsibilities

Developing projects proposals and briefs.

Evaluating feasibility analysis and project design.

End to end project cycle management.

Developing project details for costing and tendering

Continuous project monitoring and reporting.

Development of risk management plans for Construction and Property Development

Development & extension of property strategies

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Architecture, and Building Economics.

Membership of a relevant professional body is an added advantage.

At least seven (7) years’ experience in Property Development, Construction and Project Management, 3 of which should be at management level.

Proven experience in end-to-end construction management of complex projects and property management.

In-depth knowledge of the building and construction process and understanding of the public construction planning process.

Ability to do detailed financial analysis of pre, during and post development.

Ability to do detailed analysis of construction budgeting and financing activities.

High levels of commercial acumen.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with third parties and staff – stakeholder engagement.

Good communication and customer care skills.





Position: Chief Manager, Facilities & Logistics Services

Grade: KRA – 7

Department: Corporate Support Services Department

Division: Facilities & Logistics Services

Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi

Supervisor: Deputy Commissioner – Facilities & Logistics Services

Supervisee: Direct Reports: Managers – Facilities Technical Services and Property & Estates

Indirect Reports: F&LS Regional Representatives and Assistant Managers One Stop Border Posts

Job Description

Primary responsibilities managing of all the Authority’s movable and immovable assets and oversight for all works undertaken on the Authority’s properties.

Responsibilities

Develop, organize and control effective property and facility management systems

Management of utilities, properties and outsourced services

Management of leases and contracts

Formulation and enforcement of strategies, policies, procedures and Unit’s work plan

Regular review and evaluation of services provided and adherence to SLAs

Assets appraisals and disposal management in liaison with other relevant departments

Review and approval of Bills of Quantities, drawings, proposals and RFPs for works

Maintenance work

Strategies of maintenance & repair

Utilities Management

Cost management

Management of contractors

Any other responsibilities assigned.

Qualifications

A Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Civil), Quantity Survey, Architecture or any related field.

Valid membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.

At least seven (7) years’ experience in a busy operations and maintenance environment, Three (3) of which should be at management level.

Ability to provide strategic leadership

In-depth knowledge of building maintenance and repair.

Project/operations management.

Ability to carry out technical and financial appraisal of projects.

High levels of commercial acumen.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with staff and third parties and – stakeholder engagement.

Good communication and customer care skills





Position: Chief Manger, ICT Infrastructure

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Chief Manager, IT Infrastructure as the head of IT Infrastructure Section in ICT Division. The overall responsibility for this position include following functions:

Responsibilities

Data Centre Management;

System and Database Management;

Infrastructure Management, Design, and Planning;

IT Service Continuity, Availability, Capacity Planning and Service Monitoring

Design and implement short- and long-term strategic plans deliver network capacity needed to meet existing and future KRA IT infrastructure requirements.

Develops, implements, maintains policies, procedures, standards and associated training plans for network resource administration and appropriate use.

Responsible for strategic planning, design and deployment IT infrastructure and networks with support from vendors

Plans, acquires, and coordinates installation of in-house and remote hardware and software tools across the organization’s network and approves all upgrades.

Spearhead selection and implementation of suitable and cost effective technology solutions for use in KRA

Conduct research and make recommendations on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of infrastructure procurement and implementation in a cost effective manner

Manages and ensures optimal operation of all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, UPSs, load balancers, security installations, VOIP, IP telephony

Responsible for Corporate Data Centre(s) including recovery sites and data security

Manage and ensure effectiveness of security solutions, including firewalls, anti-virus solutions, and intrusion detection systems.

Tests networks & servers performance and provide network performance statistics and reports; develop strategies for maintaining network infrastructure

Responsible for system and database administration for all business systems

Provides leadership in the development, testing and support of the enterprise risk management program for business continuity and disaster recovery

Conducts IT infrastructure capacity planning, hardware and data centre equipment replacement strategy, service availability and monitoring.

Serves as a liaison person between the Authority, regulatory authorities/agencies and service providers on IT infrastructure and data networks aspects

Documents and maintains IT infrastructure assets inventory

Manages day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective technical support, target setting and performance management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Masters degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

Cisco Certified Network Professional or Cisco Certified Internet Engineer

Certified Data Centre Professional

Oracle Certified Administrator

Red Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator

Microsoft certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

The post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT environment, with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in large organisation

Extensive experience in Network, Data Centre and Database Management designs

Excellent knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Active Directory, Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPSec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, databases.

Hands-on experience troubleshooting hardware such as servers, routers, switches, modems, network interface cards, databases and installing network cabling and telephony systems

Conversant with programming languages such as Python, .Net, PHP.

Knowledge in budgeting and cost managemen t

Be performance driven

Demonstrate capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles

Honest and of high integrity

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player

Good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Have strong analytical and problem solving skills

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours

Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products

Ability to prioritize and proactively execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and make sound decisions in emergency situations.

Ability to present ideas in a user-friendly language

Have good negotiation skills





Position: Chief Manager, Service Management

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Chief Manager, Service Management as the head of IT Service Management Section of ICT Division, is responsible for the following functions.

Responsibilities

Overall management of the 1st level support (ICT Service / Help Desk) and 2nd second level support and problem management for end users in all KRA stations;

Responsible for end user devices, productivity tools, inventory and support

Focal point for all end user computing needs

Strategies and procedures necessary to effectively support the Authority’s corporate objectives with respect to end user compute requirements and productivity tools

Responsible for strategic planning, design and deployment of end user computing tools and equipment across all KRA Offices

Conducts research on the level of usage, means of increasing usage on productivity tools, advises management on suitable inexpensive tools for use in the Authority

Performs cost-benefit and return on investment analysis on productivity tools investments and advises management on suitable solutions

Assesses, approves, and administers all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades

Ensures implementation of IT best practices and KPIs for user support

Negotiates with service providers on favourable pricing to ensure maximum return on investments

Implements cost reduction strategies including leasing options as well as implementation of shared services

Ensure efficient ICT support to business operations in the outstations, in close liaison with other ICT Sections

Documents and maintains end user compute assets inventory and supporting documentation

Develops operational budgets for Service Management Section

Advices DC ICT on technical aspects pertaining to optimal utilisation of resources, cost reduction strategies and better service delivery on end user ICT services

Manages day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective technical support, target setting and performance management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Masters degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

Cisco Certified Network Professional / Associate

Microsoft certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), Microsoft Certified Solution Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MSSD)

Red Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator

The post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT environment, with at least 3 year’s experience at managerial level in large organisation

Good understanding leasing frameworks and pricing strategies

Excellent knowledge in Active Directory, Group Policies, centralised services for printing, document sharing and controls, implementation and administration of VDI

Hands-on experience and troubleshooting and problem solving on end user tools, networks and other services accessible through the corporate network

Knowledge in protecting user data and information in line with applicable local laws/regulations including known external data privacy practices

Experience in supporting IP telephony systems will be added advantage.

Conversant with programming Microsoft based programming and macros

Knowledge in budgeting and cost management

Be performance driven

Demonstrate capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles

Honest and of high integrity

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player

Good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Have strong analytical and problem solving skills

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours

Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products

Ability to prioritize and proactively execute tasks under high-pressure environment and make sound decisions in emergency situations.

Have good negotiation skills.