JOB TITLE:

Senior Supply Chain Management Officer (2 Posts)

SCALE:5

LOCATION:Headquarters – Nairobi

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Supply Chain Management

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable

Reporting to the Procurement Manager, the Senior Supply Chain Management Officer will be responsible for ensuring timely procurement of goods, services and works; developing and implementing policies, and administrative systems in line with budgetary allocations.

Responsibilities

Preparation of procurement plans in liaison with user departments;

Procurement of good, works and services in line with the commission’s requirements;

Ensuring correct specifications from users, and proper requisition authorization;

Preparation of tender documents for procurement of goods, works and services;

Secretary to Commission Adhoc Evaluation Committees;

Provide professional procurement advice to Commission’s ad hoc tender committees;

Preparation of contract documents in liaison with user departments and legal directorate;

Preparation and monitoring of payments to suppliers

Executing procurement work processes efficiently as assigned;

Supervision of procurement officers and assistants;

Preparation and submission of accurate, timely and relevant reports and any other circular issued by the National Treasury;

Enforcing of Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015, regulations and guidelines;

Ensuring users satisfaction on services rendered by the procurement directorate;

Maintain and archive procurement and disposal activities records;

Make procurement follow up and maintain appropriate registers;

Managing procurement related risks in the directorate and or Commission; and

Deputize the Manager Procurement

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Procurement; Supply Chain Management or equivalent form a recognized institution;

A postgraduate diploma in Procurement or Supply Chain Management or equivalent form a recognized institution/professional body will be an added advantage;

Must be a member of a recognized professional procurement body with valid Practicing License from KISM;

Must have a relevant work experience of six (6) years in procurement, two (2) of which must have been at senior level;

Must be conversant with the provisions of the Public Procurement & Disposal Act 2015 and the related Regulations;

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity.





JOB TITLE: Administration Coordinator (1 Post)

SCALE: 5

LOCATION: Headquarters – Nairobi

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Human Resource and Administration

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable

Reporting to Manager, Administration the Administration Coordinator will be required to assist in the provision of effective and efficient administrative services and systems in the department.

Responsibilities

Assist in development of policies, procedures, plans, budgets and strategies to ensure provision of effective and efficient administrative services and systems;

Coordinate the effective management of equipment and facilities including repair and maintenance of buildings and other installations;

Ensure the implementation of the Commission’s facilities management policies;

Develop accountability measures, monitor the performance indicators within the department and ensure periodic reports;

Ensure the establishment of effective Office Management Services including Hospitality, Protocol, Janitorial Services, Courier, Switchboard and Supervision of other Administrative/Office Services

Qualifications

Must have a degree in either Land Economics, Public Administration, Business Administration, Public Facilities Management or related field from a recognized institution;

Must have a minimum of six (6) years of relevant work experience in a busy organization, two (2) of them at Senior Level;

Demonstrated track record in the successful implementation of administration strategies processes and

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be a team player, good management and leadership skills;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills





JOB TITLE: County ICT Officers (2 Posts)

SCALE: 6

LOCATION (COUNTY): Vihiga County, Kwale County

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Information Communication Technology

TERMS OF SERVICE:Permanent and Pensionable

Reporting to the Director Information Communications Technology County ICT Officers shall be responsible for all matters pertaining support on Commission ICT requirements in the Counties.

Responsibilities

To provide first line support on all general and Commission-specific software and hardware issues in the county;

To communicate information on hardware and software issues to corporate ICT Services;

Solve county ICT issues including remote access, emails and telephone;

To assist in the selection and disposal of redundant ICT Equipment;

Provide onsite technical support with hardware and software issues where needed, including travelling to other Commission sites in their County of responsibility;

Provide ICT point of contact to all users and third parties for all county ICT matters, and escalate to ICT at the Headquarters issues that cannot be resolved locally;

To ensure the maintenance of a healthy, safe and secure working environment through ensuring compliance with health and safety requirements in relation to ICT;

Implement information security at the regional level as directed by the ICT directorate;

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Commission.

Qualifications

Must have a degree in Computer Science or equivalent;

Certification in Networks (e.g. CCNA, CCNP) or Microsoft Certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Professional) is an added advantage;

Must have at least three (3) years of relevant work experience in a busy organization;

Basic hardware troubleshooting and maintenance strongly preferred;

Must be a resident of the County he/she is applying to be considered;

Must be a team player, service oriented, eager to learn and pro-active, willing to develop initiatives and stress resistant.

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity





JOB TITLE: County Accountants (5 Posts)

SCALE: 6

LOCATION (COUNTY): Mandera County, Turkana County, Samburu County, Lamu County and Marsabit County

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Finance

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable

This position is responsible for supporting the County Elections Manager (CEM) on day to day operations and preparation of all books of accounts in the County office.

Responsibilities

Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County;

Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County;

Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County;

Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County;

Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns;

Advise the CEM on all County financial matters;

Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County;

Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use;

Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices;

Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County;

Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County;

Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises;

Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with Supply Chain Management Assistant;

Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County;

Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records;

Certify and verify returns from the constituencies;

Prepare expenditure returns in the County

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution;

Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (K) or its equivalent qualifications

Must be a member of ICPAK;

Must have at least three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization;

Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity





JOB TITLE: Communications Officer (Print) (1 Post)

SCALE: 6

LOCATION: Headquarters – Nairobi

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Education, Partnership and Communication

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

Assist in the planning and implementation of the Commission’s media and publications policy;

Assist in organizing press conferences, media coverage and attending to media enquiries;

Draft speeches, news releases and any other presentations;

Assist in the planning and implementation of the Commission’s

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and related publicity activities;

Design and edit publications

Qualifications

Must have a Bachelors’ degree in Journalism, Communications; Public Relations or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Must have at least three (3) years of relevant work experience in corporate communications;

Must have excellent script and speech writing skills;

Must have adequate knowledge of Kenya’s media;

Must be IT savvy especially on design and graphics

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity





JOB TITLE: Constituency Administrative Assistants (19 Posts)

SCALE: 8

LOCATION (CONSTITUENCY); Lafey, Kesses, Malindi, Kasarani, Mwingi Central, Maara, Ikolomani, Kisumu Central, Kilifi South, Limuru, South Imenti, Kipkelion East, Kajiado West, Mwatate, Kilifi North, Daadab, Uriri, Mt. Elgon, Webuye West

DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Registration and Electoral Operations

TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable

Reporting to the Constituency Election Coordinator (CEC), the Constituency Administrative Assistant shall be responsible for all matters pertaining the administration of the Constituency Offices where they shall be deployed.

Responsibilities

Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;

Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;

Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;

Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;

Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;

Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;

Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the Commission;

Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;

Receive, distribute and maintain an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;

Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards;

Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans;

Safeguarding registration data;

Assist in verifying the register of visitors;

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials; and preparing responses to basic routine correspondence;

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Commission

Qualifications

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences;

Must have three(3) years working experience in a busy organization;

Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in the National Identity card;

Should be competent and confident in handling office records and processes;

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;

Must be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;

Must be a person of undoubted integrity

Integrity Clearance

Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);

Higher Education Loans Board;

Professional bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM, KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference

How to Apply

Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs

After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:

The Commission Secretary/CEO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,

P.O. Box 45371-00100,