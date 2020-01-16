JOB TITLE: Senior Supply Chain Management Officer (2 Posts)
SCALE:5
LOCATION:Headquarters – Nairobi
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Supply Chain Management
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable
Reporting to the Procurement Manager, the Senior Supply Chain Management Officer will be responsible for ensuring timely procurement of goods, services and works; developing and implementing policies, and administrative systems in line with budgetary allocations.
Responsibilities
- Preparation
of procurement plans in liaison with user departments;
- Procurement
of good, works and services in line with the commission’s requirements;
- Ensuring
correct specifications from users, and proper requisition authorization;
- Preparation
of tender documents for procurement of goods, works and services;
- Secretary
to Commission Adhoc Evaluation Committees;
- Provide
professional procurement advice to Commission’s ad hoc tender committees;
- Preparation
of contract documents in liaison with user departments and legal
directorate;
- Preparation
and monitoring of payments to suppliers
- Executing
procurement work processes efficiently as assigned;
- Supervision
of procurement officers and assistants;
- Preparation
and submission of accurate, timely and relevant reports and any other
circular issued by the National Treasury;
- Enforcing
of Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015, regulations and
guidelines;
- Ensuring
users satisfaction on services rendered by the procurement directorate;
- Maintain
and archive procurement and disposal activities records;
- Make
procurement follow up and maintain appropriate registers;
- Managing
procurement related risks in the directorate and or Commission; and
- Deputize
the Manager Procurement
Qualifications
- Must
have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Procurement; Supply Chain
Management or equivalent form a recognized institution;
- A
postgraduate diploma in Procurement or Supply Chain Management or
equivalent form a recognized institution/professional body will be an
added advantage;
- Must
be a member of a recognized professional procurement body with valid
Practicing License from KISM;
- Must
have a relevant work experience of six (6) years in procurement, two (2)
of which must have been at senior level;
- Must
be conversant with the provisions of the Public Procurement & Disposal
Act 2015 and the related Regulations;
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Must
be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity.
JOB TITLE: Administration Coordinator (1 Post)
SCALE: 5
LOCATION: Headquarters – Nairobi
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Human Resource and Administration
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable
Reporting to Manager, Administration the Administration Coordinator will be required to assist in the provision of effective and efficient administrative services and systems in the department.
Responsibilities
- Assist
in development of policies, procedures, plans, budgets and strategies to
ensure provision of effective and efficient administrative services and
systems;
- Coordinate
the effective management of equipment and facilities including repair and
maintenance of buildings and other installations;
- Ensure
the implementation of the Commission’s facilities management policies;
- Develop
accountability measures, monitor the performance indicators within the
department and ensure periodic reports;
- Ensure
the establishment of effective Office Management Services including
Hospitality, Protocol, Janitorial Services, Courier, Switchboard and
Supervision of other Administrative/Office Services
Qualifications
- Must
have a degree in either Land Economics, Public Administration, Business
Administration, Public Facilities Management or related field from a
recognized institution;
- Must
have a minimum of six (6) years of relevant work experience in a busy
organization, two (2) of them at Senior Level;
- Demonstrated
track record in the successful implementation of administration strategies
processes and
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Must
be a team player, good management and leadership skills;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills
JOB TITLE: County ICT Officers (2 Posts)
SCALE: 6
LOCATION (COUNTY): Vihiga County, Kwale County
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Information Communication Technology
TERMS OF SERVICE:Permanent and Pensionable
Reporting to the Director Information Communications Technology County ICT Officers shall be responsible for all matters pertaining support on Commission ICT requirements in the Counties.
Responsibilities
- To
provide first line support on all general and Commission-specific software
and hardware issues in the county;
- To
communicate information on hardware and software issues to corporate ICT
Services;
- Solve
county ICT issues including remote access, emails and telephone;
- To
assist in the selection and disposal of redundant ICT Equipment;
- Provide
onsite technical support with hardware and software issues where needed,
including travelling to other Commission sites in their County of
responsibility;
- Provide
ICT point of contact to all users and third parties for all county ICT
matters, and escalate to ICT at the Headquarters issues that cannot be
resolved locally;
- To
ensure the maintenance of a healthy, safe and secure working environment
through ensuring compliance with health and safety requirements in
relation to ICT;
- Implement
information security at the regional level as directed by the ICT
directorate;
- Perform
any other duties as assigned by the Commission.
Qualifications
- Must
have a degree in Computer Science or equivalent;
- Certification
in Networks (e.g. CCNA, CCNP) or Microsoft Certification (e.g. Microsoft
Certified Professional) is an added advantage;
- Must
have at least three (3) years of relevant work experience in a busy
organization;
- Basic
hardware troubleshooting and maintenance strongly preferred;
- Must
be a resident of the County he/she is applying to be considered;
- Must
be a team player, service oriented, eager to learn and pro-active, willing
to develop initiatives and stress resistant.
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
JOB TITLE: County Accountants (5 Posts)
SCALE:6
LOCATION (COUNTY): Mandera County, Turkana County, Samburu County, Lamu County and Marsabit County
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Finance
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable
This position is responsible for supporting the County Elections Manager (CEM) on day to day operations and preparation of all books of accounts in the County office.
Responsibilities
- Initiate
payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the
Constituency Office Clerks in the County;
- Prepare
payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County;
- Maintain
cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County;
- Deduct
and submit statutory deductions made in the County;
- Disbursement
of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns;
- Advise
the CEM on all County financial matters;
- Certify
and verify returns and vouchers in the County;
- Write
cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use;
- Ensure
settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County
offices;
- Handle
leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other
administrative matters in the County;
- Manage
and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County;
- Maintain
leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and
hired premises;
- Deal
with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with
Supply Chain Management Assistant;
- Identify
constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County;
- Coordinate
and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records;
- Certify
and verify returns from the constituencies;
- Prepare
expenditure returns in the County
Qualifications
- Must
have a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable
discipline from a recognized institution;
- Must
be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (K) or its equivalent
qualifications
- Must
be a member of ICPAK;
- Must
have at least three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a
reputable organization;
- Must
hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national
identity
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Must
be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
JOB TITLE: Communications Officer (Print) (1 Post)
SCALE: 6
LOCATION: Headquarters – Nairobi
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Education, Partnership and Communication
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent & Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Assist
in the planning and implementation of the Commission’s media and
publications policy;
- Assist
in organizing press conferences, media coverage and attending to media
enquiries;
- Draft
speeches, news releases and any other presentations;
- Assist
in the planning and implementation of the Commission’s
- Information,
Education and Communication (IEC) and related publicity activities;
- Design
and edit publications
Qualifications
- Must
have a Bachelors’ degree in Journalism, Communications; Public Relations
or equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Must
have at least three (3) years of relevant work experience in corporate
communications;
- Must
have excellent script and speech writing skills;
- Must
have adequate knowledge of Kenya’s media;
- Must
be IT savvy especially on design and graphics
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
JOB TITLE: Constituency Administrative Assistants (19 Posts)
SCALE: 8
LOCATION (CONSTITUENCY); Lafey, Kesses, Malindi, Kasarani, Mwingi Central, Maara, Ikolomani, Kisumu Central, Kilifi South, Limuru, South Imenti, Kipkelion East, Kajiado West, Mwatate, Kilifi North, Daadab, Uriri, Mt. Elgon, Webuye West
DIRECTORATE: Directorate of Voter Registration and Electoral Operations
TERMS OF SERVICE: Permanent and Pensionable
Reporting to the Constituency Election Coordinator (CEC), the Constituency Administrative Assistant shall be responsible for all matters pertaining the administration of the Constituency Offices where they shall be deployed.
Responsibilities
- Oversee
the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;
- Completing
voter registration control sheets and control registers;
- Keep
up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;
- Updating
regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure
it is always accurate;
- Checking
that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;
- Assist
the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;
- Assist
in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the
register and any other activity to be undertaken by the Commission;
- Quality
control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter
registration;
- Receive,
distribute and maintain an inventory of materials and equipment to
registration centres in time;
- Replacing
lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards;
- Assist
in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical
plans;
- Safeguarding
registration data;
- Assist
in verifying the register of visitors;
- Ensuring
security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified
materials; and preparing responses to basic routine correspondence;
- Perform
any other duties as assigned by the Commission
Qualifications
- Must
have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences;
- Must
have three(3) years working experience in a busy organization;
- Must
hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in the
National Identity card;
- Should
be competent and confident in handling office records and processes;
- Must
have good interpersonal and communication skills and a team player;
- Must
be computer literate and possess good analytical skills;
- Must
be a person of undoubted integrity
Integrity Clearance
Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
- Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Directorate
of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
- Kenya
Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Office
of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
- Higher
Education Loans Board;
- Professional
bodies (where applicable) to which the applicant is a member g. LSK, IHRM,
KISM, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. (where applicable) and Credit Reference Bureau
Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference
How to Apply
Applications are strictly online. Details, including job requirements are available on the Commission website, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs
After completing online application, applicants are also required to submit hard copies of application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, testimonials, and ID/Passport to:
The Commission Secretary/CEO
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 15th floor Anniversary Towers,
P.O. Box 45371-00100,
Nairobi
