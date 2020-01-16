Thursday, January 16, 2020 - This lady caused a stir on social media after she posted photos showing how she has transformed after parting ways with her husband.





When she was married, she looked like a village maid.





But after parting ways with her husband, she seems to have landed a jackpot since her life has totally transformed.





She shared the photos online with the intention of mocking her ex-husband.





Check this out.





When married.





After parting ways with her husband.