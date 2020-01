Reporting to the General Counsel, the Transactional Lawyer ensures in general that ATI’s underwriting operations are conducted within and in compliance with the ATI Treaty and constitutive documents, resolutions, underwriting operations manual, regulations, policies and other legal requirements; ensures that insurance and reinsurance contracts/insurance and reinsurance policies, policy documents, and other agreements are properly drafted, negotiated, documented and perfected for the optimum safe guard and in the best interests of ATI, and provides advice and guidance on all legal matters relating to ATI underwriting operations.