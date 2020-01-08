African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)

The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 2001 by African States.

ATI was originally launched with the technical and financial support from the World Bank Group and has had more recent support from the African Development Bank.

ATI has grown into a market leader for risk mitigation in Africa, establishing itself as Africa’s primary trade and investment insurer and one of Africa’s largest Development Finance Institutions with an outstanding portfolio exceeding US$6bn at year end 2019.

ATI provides political and credit risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders doing business in Africa.

For over a decade, ATI has maintained an A rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s, and in 2019 obtained a second A3/Stable rating from Moody’s.

ATI’s membership includes African Member States as well as a number of corporate and institutional shareholders.

Besides its head office in Nairobi, ATI currently has offices in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Working at ATI offers unique career opportunities. Candidates are invited to apply for the following open position:

All positions will be initially based in Nairobi, Kenya however we envisage some of the Underwriting staff will move to West Africa.

Senior Underwriter

Job Description

Under the supervision of, and reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), your functions and duties shall be as follows:

· Lead, guide, manage and coach the underwriters

· Monitor and ensure optimal resource allocation amongst the underwriters

· Monitor the performance of Underwriters in accordance with the ATI Staff Policy Manual

· Assist the CUO in the production of reports as and when required

· Generate business through marketing activities and increasing the visibility of ATI. This involves meeting one-on-one with clients and prospects and attending different marketing events organized by ATI or ATI’s business partners

· Assist to organize/manage awareness events in countries of responsibility

· Screening business enquiries based on eligibility criteria;

· Assess the risks of the proposed transactions and produce a report of the risk to convince approvers to accept the risk;

· Issue non-binding/indicative term sheets

· Arrange reinsurance for transactions requiring reinsurance support

· Preparation of policy documents

· Educating policy holders on the A-Z of the policy they are about to sign

· Managing and monitoring the underwritten risk – Support and guide the Post Contract Management Officer

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the CUO from time to time

Key Relationships:

Your key internal relationships are with the credit, finance, marketing and procurement departments while externally you will have contacts with brokers, banks, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, corporate clients and governments.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

· An advanced degree in Economics, Business Administration, or related area

· A thorough technical expertise and underwriting experience in commercial and political risk insurance, surety bond and banking products

· A minimum of 10 years’ experience in project finance, banking, finance and insurance with at least 3 years’ experience in a leadership or supervisory role

· A sound understanding of reinsurance markets and mechanisms

· International experience in ATI member States and/or countries with a similar profile

· Team player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent report writing skills

· Proficiency in MS Office suite of packages

· Fluency in written and spoken English

· Operational French is a major advantage

Qualifications, Experience and other Attributes

The successful candidates must have suitable qualifications, experience and attributes as indicated above.

All the roles require excellent communications skills in written and spoken English.

Knowledge of French and an ability to work in a multi-cultural environment, will be an added advantage.





Underwriter

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer through the Senior Underwriter, the Underwriter will market and generate business for ATI as well as assess the businesses ATI is underwriting.

Responsibilities and Duties

· Generate business through marketing activities and increasing the visibility of ATI. This involves meeting one-on-one with clients, brokers and prospects as well as attending different marketing events organized by ATI or ATI’s business partners

· Organize/manage awareness events in countries of responsibility

· Underwriting business which includes:

1. Screening business enquiries based on eligibility criteria;

2. Assess the risks of the proposed transactions and produce a report of the risk to convince approvers to accept the risk;

3. Issue non-binding/indicative term sheets

4. Arrange reinsurance for transactions requiring reinsurance support

5. Preparation of policy documents

6. Educating policy holders on the A-Z of the policy they are about to sign

· Managing and monitoring the underwritten risk – support and guide the Post Contract Management Officer in:

1. Ensuring timely payment of premiums;

2. Following up on any outstanding documentation/information from policyholders

3. Continuously monitoring the assigned portfolio, pre-empting any potential risk events thereon; and promptly bringing such to management’s attention

Qualifications

· At a least a university degree plus a in Finance, Insurance, Banking or Law

· Master’s degree in the relevant area is an added advantage

· A Professional qualification: Insurance CII / CPA/ Professional Banking Certification (is an added advantage)

· Knowledge of insurance and re-insurance

· Knowledge of French is an added advantage

· Proficiency in MS Office suite of packages

· Report writing

· Negotiation skills

· Time management

· Good oral communication skills and interpersonal skills

· Presentation skills

· Analytical skills

· Strategic thinking

· Judgement and decision making skills

· Ability to work beyond normal working hours when the job so demands

Experience:

· At least 4-5 years’ experience in banking, insurance or finance related environment/background.

Key Relationships:

· Your key internal relationships are with the credit, finance, marketing and procurement departments while externally you will have contacts with brokers, banks, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, corporate clients and governments.





Assistant Underwriter

2 Posts

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer through the Senior Underwriter, the Assistant Underwriter will assist with marketing, business generation, client relationships on an ongoing basis and other activities to support the team as may be assigned by the Chief Underwriting Officer.

Responsibilities Functions and Duties

The Assistant Underwriter, through the guidance of the Senior Underwriter, will:

· Assist in generation of business through marketing activities and increasing the visibility of ATI. This involves meeting one-on-one with clients and prospects and attending different marketing events organized by ATI or ATI’s business partners.

· Participate in awareness events in countries of responsibility

· Maintain relationships with brokers and strategic accounts as assigned by the Senior Underwriter/Chief Underwriting Officer

· Assist Underwriters in Underwriting business. This includes

1. Screening business enquiries based on eligibility criteria;

2. Assess the risks of the proposed transactions and produce a report of the risk to convince approvers to accept the risk;

3. Issue non-binding/indicative term sheets

· Under the guidance of an underwriter, he/she will manage and monitor the underwritten risk – support and guide the Post Contract Management staff in:

1. Ensuring timely payment of premiums;

2. Following up on any outstanding documentation/information from policyholders

3. Continuously monitoring the assigned portfolio, pre-empting any potential risk events thereon; and promptly bringing such to management’s attention

Qualifications

· At a least a university degree

· A Professional qualification: Insurance CII /CPA/ Professional Banking Certification (an added advantage)

· Knowledge of insurance and re-insurance

· Proficiency in MS Office suite of packages

· Report writing

· Negotiation skills

· Time management

· Good oral communication skills and interpersonal skills

· Presentation skills

· Analytical skills

· Strategic thinking

· Judgement and decision making skills

· Ability to work beyond normal working hours when the job so demands

Experience:

· At least 3 years’ experience in banking, insurance or finance related environment/background.

Key Relationships:

· Your key internal relationships are with the credit, finance, marketing and procurement departments while externally you will have contacts with brokers, banks, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, corporate clients and governments.





Claims Officer

Reporting to the CUO through the Senior Claims and Recovery Officer, the Claims Officer is responsible for the following:

Detailed Job Description

· Develop and implement policies and procedures for investigating, evaluating and managing risks and settlement of claims.

· Propose improvements in the underwriting guidelines based on claims and other experiences

· Provide technical support to the underwriting and accounts departments in all phases of claims handling

· Maintain records and provide file and data management of losses reported and claims paid

· Provide analytical, and technical support in claims management.

· Put in place a system for managing individual and portfolio exposures.

· Measure financial impact of claims and recommend appropriate actions to avoid, retain or transfer the risk

· Periodic assessment of underwritten risks.

· Provide analytical and technical support on all claims and determine their accuracy.

· Collect accurate information and documents for claims analysis

· Forecasting of prepayments, delinquencies, and defaults

· Project and calculate expected losses for setting loss reserves

· Undertaking baseline analysis of risk exposures and insurance coverage.

· Design and maintain loss reports and monitor claim trends.

· Communicate with clients, obligors, banks and all other interested parties in claim processing

· Review and negotiate changes in policy wording based on claims experiences.

· Prepare specifications for improvements of the underwriting system related to the above

· Organize the filing for over-dues and claims

Qualifications

· University degree in Insurance, Finance, Banking, Law or any other relevant field plus a professional qualification in Insurance.

· A Master Degree in a related field is an added advantage

· Professional Certification is highly preferred

Profile

· Competence in English both orally and written is a prerequisite

· Knowledge of French is an added advantage

· Extensive experience with legal documents used in the insurance and banking industry

· Extensive experience with common and commercial law

· Experience with debt collection and claims management

· Expert knowledge of credit bureau data and products

· Ability to provide financial and insurance accounting support

· Over 3-years’ experience in insurance claims management

· Good communication and negotiation skills

· Strong organizational skills

· Outstanding analytical skills

· Willingness to travel





Transactional Lawyer

Job Description

Detailed job description and duties: Reporting to the General Counsel, the Transactional Lawyer ensures in general that ATI’s underwriting operations are conducted within and in compliance with the ATI Treaty and constitutive documents, resolutions, underwriting operations manual, regulations, policies and other legal requirements; ensures that insurance and reinsurance contracts/insurance and reinsurance policies, policy documents, and other agreements are properly drafted, negotiated, documented and perfected for the optimum safe guard and in the best interests of ATI, and provides advice and guidance on all legal matters relating to ATI underwriting operations.

The Transaction Lawyer will perform in particular the following functions and duties as part of the risk control team:

· To provide a wide range of legal services to the Organization;

· On the basis of underwriting reports and supporting documents from the risk underwriting team, review and confirm the eligibility of investment projects and/or commercial transactions proposed for ATI insurance or guarantees;

· Conduct legal due diligence on proposed transactions, review documentation on transactions ATI intends to insure and advise on their adequacy including, without limitation, insurance applications, loan/finance agreements, common terms agreements, security documents, intercreditor agreements, supply contracts, guarantees (sovereign or corporate), power purchase agreements, legal opinions, letters of support – as applicable;

· Review and advise on transaction structure and related documentation (equity investment, project finance, trade finance, corporate finance etc.);

· Review ATI’s policy wording/insurance contracts (general conditions of insurance, special conditions of insurance, warranties and representations, exclusions, amendments, various endorsements) and reinsurance contracts and propose improvements in line with compliance to relevant insurance laws, regulatory requirements and claims experience;

· Negotiating/structuring insurance cover: Assist when and where necessary ATI’s underwriting team in negotiating with clients the scope of cover including but not limited to specific terms and conditions of insurance, amendments to insurance contracts or endorsements or any other underlying legal agreements ;

· Advise and train underwriters, claims officers on policy interpretation and legal implications of all insurance contracts, underlying commercial contracts and ATI liability.

· Re-draft documents or review externally provided documentation for ATI’s political and commercial risk insurance, including, without limitation, insurance, co-insurance or reinsurance policies;

· Draft, review or negotiate legal opinions and KYC and NDA documents requested by ATI clients.

· Assist ATI’s claims and recoveries team in developing strategies for claims avoidance and/or evaluating actual claims for compensation by insured or reinsured

· Assist ATI in obtaining recoveries where ATI has paid an insurance claim.

· Support the supervision of external counsel, where retained by ATI on transactions, as appropriate.

· Support ATI in arbitration in respect of claims brought by or against insureds or reinsurance parties under ATI’s insurance or reinsurance policies.

· Participate in underwriting meetings and provide guidance on legal aspects as and when necessary.

· Undertake research work in the areas related to ATI’s business legal framework and new development.

· Identify legal and policy issues, research relevant precedents and doctrine, and propose appropriate solutions to ATI business. Contribute to compilations of precedents and best practice in negotiating and concluding complex commercial agreements and related insurance agreements.

· Report to the General Counsel any breach in ATI insurance policies, underwriting operations manual or applicable rules and proposed remedies.

· Advise the General counsel in the review and approval process of underwriting reports and related contracts of insurance

· Assist ATI’s General Counsel in drafting legal documents and new policy texts for new or existing products, the insurance and reinsurance contracts and the underwriting operational manual.

· Perform such other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications / Selection Criteria

· Undergraduate and postgraduate degree in law from recognized universities. An admission to the Bar (or a diploma or a qualification to practice law in the home country) would be an added advantage.

· Experience in legal practice in jurisdiction applying English common law and practical knowledge of insurance law.

· Candidate must be a practicing lawyer or corporate lawyer with in-depth experience in international financial transactions.

· Excellent oral, interpersonal and writing skills in English (ability to present both oral and written ideas clearly, concisely and persuasively). Bilingual skills (English and French) will be an added advantage.

· Possess a versatile multi-disciplinary skill set, an ability to work in a multi-cultural environment and effective communication, team building, business oriented mind-set, interpersonal, writing and analytical skills.

· Ability to work under pressure and meet urgent deadlines.

· Experience in commercial litigation and international arbitration in a reputable law firm will be an added advantage.

· Legal Drafting & Research: Proven ability to draft transactional documentation (e.g., insurance contracts, loan agreements), briefs and variety of legal instruments and related documents, with

limited supervision.

· Professional independence: carries out work independently with due care under the direct supervision of the General Counsel.

· IT competence in the use of standard software such as MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Internet.

ATI’s Offer

As a multilateral institution with its Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, ATI offers a highly competitive remuneration package and an international business career in the development of African trade and investment.

How to Apply:



recruitment@ati-aca.org i) Please submit an Application Letter, Personal History Form (downloaded from the ATI website HERE ), CV, plus details of your current remuneration package along with details of three referees torecruitment@ati-aca.org

ii) The closing date for application is 07th February 2020 at Midnight Nairobi time

iii) ATI will only contact those applicants who are being actively considered for an interview

ATI offers a competitive salary and benefits package and a collegial working environment commensurate with other multilaterals.