0 , , , ,
A+ A-


Thursday, January 30, 2020- A sexually starved lady sent a  stringent of messages to a man  after he ignored her calls and text messages.

The horny chic  was waiting outside his gate and when he refused to open the gate and ignored her calls and text messages, she went nuts.

The lady confessed in the text messages that all what she needed was his good dick and bombarded him with a stringent of messages, indicating  that she desperately needed to have sweet moments with him.

See screenshot of the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

 
Top