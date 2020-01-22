Wednesday, January 21, 2020 - If you're thinking of cheating on your other half, a football match in a stadium with thousands of fans in the stands and millions more watching on TV would be the last place you'd go…unless you're this stupid Barcelona SC fan in Ecuador.





The poor guy was captured by cameras planting a passionate kiss on a lady while watching the friendly match pitting Barcelona SC and Delfin in Ecuador over the weekend.





Immediately the guy who has been identified as Deyvi Andrade noticed the kiss cam were on them, he reacted very sheepishly and tried to act as nothing had happened.









Andrade has since taken to Instagram to defend his action and begged his girlfriend to forgive him.





He wrote: "If it was a woman in my place what would you do?"





"Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven't been made fun of as much as me.



"I hope you never have to be in my position.





"I'm going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end... We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who have invited me to church and if I go it is so I can heal my family.





"No one is going to be able to damage my image, God is big and strong and these women who are criticising me, I know too have cheated but they still comment.





"You've already destroyed my relationship, what more do you want? I hope this doesn't serve you in any way because you are only hurting a son of God.





"You don't know the psychological damage you have caused with your hatred directed at me. Everyone fails and we can forgive from our hearts. God give me strength!'





"I am really sorry and this is why I've come out in public to comment on this nonsense, so I can ask you to forgive me.





"I'm so confused but I want to get you back.'





Watch the video below.



