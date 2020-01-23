Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Education CS George Magoha traced a young girl who was unable to report to the school she was selected to join, Precious Blood Githunguri, due to lack of fees.





Magoha traced the girl identified as Hannah Anjala to their home in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums o n Thursday morning and promised to escort her to Precious Blood School, Githunguri, today.





The Ministry of Education has extended the admission period for form one pupils into secondary school by seven days and urged Primary School headteachers to ensure all their 2019 candidates have been placed and reported to schools.

The Ministry also directed headteachers to report any child who is yet to report to his/her secondary school to their respective sub-county directors and chiefs in line with 100% transition from primary to secondary education.





A total of 1,083,456 candidates sat for the 2019 KCPE with 1,075,201 placed in secondary schools.





