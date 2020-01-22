Wednesday, January 22, 2020-There was drama in a wedding after a lady emerged from the blues and kissed the groom.
The lady walked straight to the groom and kissed him, making the bride go mad.
She couldn’t understand how a woman could kiss her man even before they stepped out of the wedding venue.
The bride confronted the drama queen lady, leading to a fierce fight that almost resulted into injuries.
The two ladies were separated before the cat fight turned uglier.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment