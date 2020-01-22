0 , , , , ,
A+ A-
Wednesday, January 22, 2020-There was drama in a wedding after a lady emerged from the blues and  kissed the groom.

The lady walked straight to the groom and kissed him, making the bride go mad.

She couldn’t understand how a woman could kiss her man even before they stepped out of the wedding venue.

The bride confronted the drama queen lady, leading to a fierce fight that almost resulted into injuries.

The two ladies  were separated before the cat fight  turned uglier.

Watch video.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top