- Giant Kenyan Telco, Safaricom, has announced a new partnership with Ria Money Transfer that will enable M-Pesa customers to seamlessly transfer money internationally.

Ria Money Transfer is a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. - the second-largest money transfer network in terms of cross-border money transfers.





Major customers of Ria Money Transfer include the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain as well as major countries in Europe.





The new partnership will allow MPESA users to send and receive money from over 20 countries across the world.





Safaricom says the service will be available for all MPESA users who currently stand at over 26 million.





“We are excited to partner with Ria Money Transfer to enable M-PESA customers to conveniently receive money transfers from even more locations around the world.”





“This partnership will further increase the value we provide to our customers by offering them more choice and the power to receive transfers directly into their M-PESA accounts,” said Safaricom CEO, Michael Joseph.





On his part, Juan Bianchi, Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment CEO said: “We see a great partner in M-PESA, a company committed to our same goal: providing an efficient and customer-centric money transfer service to ensure funds make it into the hands of those who need it most.





“We are confident in the success of this partnership and the enormous benefits it will bring our customers,”





According to data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), more than 40% of international money transfers are now done via MPESA.



