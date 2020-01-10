Friday January 9, 2020 - The Luo Council of Elders has called upon the government to allow exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna back into the country unconditionally.





This is after it allegedly blocked his return.





Speaking in Homa Bay County yesterday, the elders called upon the government to stop frustrating the firebrand barrister and clarify its stand on his woes.





Led by the council's Chair Nyandiko Ong'adi and member Walter Ambasa, the elders observed that Miguna remains a Kenyan, and his return should not be blocked under any circumstances.





“Miguna went abroad to seek job opportunities like other Kenyans.”









“There is no reason Miguna should be barred from returning to Kenya,” said Mzee Ong'adi.





He added that what Miguna is being subjected to amounts to violation of his constitutional rights, further challenging the government to state Miguna's wrongdoing to justify its actions.





He called upon ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene, using close relationship with Uhuru, after their 2018 truce.





“The handshake was meant to end hatred which resulted from 2017 politics. Let Uhuru and Raila embrace the heart of forgiveness and allow Miguna to return home,” he added.





Miguna was set to return earlier this week, but was reportedly blocked from boarding a plane in Germany, over a red alert issued against him by the Kenyan government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



