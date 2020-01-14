Tuesday, January 14, 2020

-Celebrated Swahili news anchors, Lulu Hassan and her husband, Rashid Abdalla, are the first Kenyan couple to anchor news together.





Rashid joined Citizen TV from NTV in 2018 and was paired with his wife, Lulu Hassan, after Kanze Dena was appointed State House Spokesperson.





While they have wowed Kenyans with their on air chemistry, Lulu has opened up on the challenges she faces everyday working with her husband Rashid Abdalla on a daily basis, at Royal Media Services (RMS).









The mother of three says that some of the viewers only watch the news to try and study their body language on live camera while reading the news, so as to be able to tell if they are happy or had a fight when they left home for work.





“Changamoto zipo wakati tunaposoma habari, kila mtu anawaangalia na jicho la tatu, anataka kujua hawa kweli leo wamekosana.



"Wakati mwingi tunasoma taarifa za huzuni back to back, huwezi smile wakati huo so unapata mtu anasema ‘aah! hawa leo kweli hawajapatana, wamekosana leo’,” Lulu said.





The power couple have been married for a decade now and besides reading news together, they own a film production company that has done several popular Swahili TV drama series including Maria which airs on Citizen TV.



