Saturday January 4, 2020-Celebrated Kikuyu musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge has released new cover music challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta over the fight against corruption.
In part of the song titled Tukunia (Sacks), Muigai Njoroge warns Uhuru that he is surrounded by individuals, he termed as sacks, who are derailing graft purge as they would never tell him the real situation on the ground.
Apparently, the singer shunned from mentioning the specific individuals but opted to criticize them indirectly.
But we at The Kenyan DAILY POST are going to release names of 20 tukunias who are lying to the president that everything is okay but kwa ground vitu ni different.
1. Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe
2. Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju
3. COTU secretary General, Francis Atwoli
4. Jubilee advisor, Nancy Gitau
5. Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua
6. Interior CS, Fred Matiangi
7. Trade CS Peter Munya
8. Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho
9. Solicitor General, Njee Muturi.
10. Attorney General, Paul Kihara
11. Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda
12. Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu.
13. Uhuru’s PA Jomo Gecaga
14. State House comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua
15. State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita
16. State House spokesperson Kanze Dena
17. Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru
18. Muranga women Representative, Sabina WA Chege\
.
19. Veteran politician, George Nyanja
20. Transport CS, James Macharia
.
