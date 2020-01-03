Saturday January 4, 2020

-Celebrated Kikuyu musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge has released new cover music challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta over the fight against corruption.





In part of the song titled Tukunia (Sacks), Muigai Njoroge warns Uhuru that he is surrounded by individuals, he termed as sacks, who are derailing graft purge as they would never tell him the real situation on the ground.





Apparently, the singer shunned from mentioning the specific individuals but opted to criticize them indirectly.





But we at The Kenyan DAILY POST are going to release names of 20 tukunias who are lying to the president that everything is okay but kwa ground vitu ni different.





1. Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe





2. Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju





3. COTU secretary General, Francis Atwoli





4. Jubilee advisor, Nancy Gitau





5. Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua





6. Interior CS, Fred Matiangi





7. Trade CS Peter Munya





8. Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho





9. Solicitor General, Njee Muturi.





10. Attorney General, Paul Kihara





11. Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda





12. Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu.





13. Uhuru’s PA Jomo Gecaga





14. State House comptroller , Kinuthia Mbugua





15. State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita





16. State House spokesperson Kanze Dena





17. Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru





18. Muranga women Representative, Sabina WA Chege\

.

19. Veteran politician, George Nyanja





20. Transport CS, James Macharia

.